



Showing a whole new side! Lili Reinhart‘s Riverdale costars have been nothing but supportive after seeing her movie Hustlers, in which she plays a stripper alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer — but there was one scene that really surprised them.

“They were like, ‘Wow. I never knew what you would look like throwing up.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I didn’t think that anyone would know, but there you go,'” Reinhart, 23, told Us Weekly and other reporters at Tiffany & Co. Men’s Collections Launch on October 11. “Some people thought it was real, which to me was the dumbest thing I ever heard. Like, you really think I was just vomiting onset on cue?”

The actress, best known for portraying Betty Cooper on the CW series, also revealed that she’s been taken aback by the reaction to the film.

“I just feel an overwhelming [amount of] support. Especially from my cast members who were like, ‘I saw it. I loved it,'” she continued. “I’m not demanding everyone in my life to see it, but the fact that most people in my life do go out to support me and the things that I do is really just humbling and really nice. When we premiered at TIFF, I felt like, ‘Damn. This is what I want to do forever and I want to experience many more of these nights,’ so it’s really amazing.”

In addition to acting, Reinhart has also taken on a new hobby: writing. On October 8, the Cleveland native revealed that she’s written a book of poetry, titled Swimming Lessons.

“To be honest, I’m kind of calling the book a work of fiction more so than just, ‘This is all of my life and my experiences,'” she shared with Us. “I find a lot of inspiration from other people and people that I don’t know and music, especially. I can create a scenario in my head from a mood, so it kind of just goes on a journey from there. It’s not necessarily all experiences that I’ve been through. It just sort of is a culmination of feelings turned into words if that makes sense, and it’s not necessarily an experience. It’s more so just an atmospheric mood.”

The Galveston star added that it’s “very” therapeutic to write poetry. “I think I turned to poetry, like reading poetry, as a sense of therapy as well,” she told Us. “I think that encouraged me to want to write and to share my poetry, to hopefully help others in that sense.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

