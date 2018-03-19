It was only a matter of time.Lin-Manuel Miranda has teamed up with Ben Platt to make Broadway fans’ dreams come true with a new mash-up single titled, “Found/Tonight.”

The song was arranged by Alex Lacamoire and is a mix of Hamilton’s “The Story of Tonight” and Dear Evan Hansen’s “You Will Be Found.” The pair released the video on Monday, March 19, and in the clip, they’re in the recording studio together laying down their powerful vocals.

The Broadway stars are releasing the song in support of the students fighting against gun violence after the Parkland shooting, and revealed that a portion of the proceeds from the record will go to the March for Our Lives Initiative. The Hamilton creator, 38, took to Twitter to share how the collaboration came about, also thanking Dear Evan Hansen creators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “First, thanks@benjpasek & @heyitsjustin, for your immediate YES, and moving mountains to be there,” he wrote, also thanking Lacamoire for arranging the mash-up.

He continued: “I wanna thank the squads and producers at @DearEvanHansen and @HamiltonMusical, who’ve offered nothing but support, and everyone @AtlanticRecords, who scramble brilliantly when I change the plan, every month.”

Platt, 24, also took to Twitter to share the song with fans, writing: “Honored to team up with @Lin_Manuel on “Found/Tonight,” a gorgeous mashup of @HamiltonMusical and @DearEvanHansen arranged by the great @LacketyLac. Proceeds go to the incredible #MarchForOurLives Initiative, so stream & download & listen! #GunControlNow.”

As previously reported, 17 students were killed and at least 14 were injured by Nikolas Cruz on February 14, when he opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. He has since been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Students from the school, including Emma Gonzalez, have subsequently been speaking out against gun violence and fighting for gun control.

