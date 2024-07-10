Lisa Kudrow is keen to set the record straight.

After her Friends costar, Jennifer Aniston, recently claimed Kudrow, 60, “hated” when the show’s live audience laughed during filming, Kudrow clarified her true feelings to Entertainment Tonight.

“No, that’s not exactly … no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long,” Kudrow told the outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, July 9.

The original comments were made by Aniston, 55, when she took part in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series with Quinta Brunson. Recalling her time on the NBC sitcom, which premiered in 1994, Aniston told the Abbott Elementary actor, “Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed… She’d be like, ‘I’m not done! It’s not that funny.’ “

Kudrow explained that she would only get a little annoyed, but generally loved filming in front of a live audience. “God bless them. They were so excited to be there that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than if they would have laughed at anything else,” she said.

Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay on Friends, and Aniston, who played Rachel Green, have remained in each other’s lives since the show wrapped in 2004.

“Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!” Aniston wrote via Instagram on Kudrow’s 60th birthday in July 2023. “She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you….I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come.”

Kudrow will bring her comedic talents back to the small screen in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Time Bandits, co-created by Taika Waititi. She stars as Penelope, the leader of a gang of pirates and adventurers who journey through time.

Meanwhile, Aniston is in the middle of producing a remake of 1980’s 9 to 5 alongside her Echo Films partner, Kristin Hahn.

The original film focused on the lives of three female office colleagues who take revenge on their boss and starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton.

During Aniston’s “Actors on Actors” interview, she spoke about the 30 years that have passed since Friends first aired, detailing fond memories to Brunson, 34.

“Matthew Perry and I were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair colored,” Aniston said. “So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up — she was in the sink — and I took the nozzle from the guy that was supposed to be doing it and just started washing her hair. It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday.”