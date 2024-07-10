Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Lisa Kudrow Corrects Jennifer Aniston’s Claim She ‘Hated’ The ‘Friends’ Live Audience Laughing

By
GettyImages-1470892254 Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lisa Kudrow is keen to set the record straight.

After her Friends costar, Jennifer Aniston, recently claimed Kudrow, 60, “hated” when the show’s live audience laughed during filming, Kudrow clarified her true feelings to Entertainment Tonight.

“No, that’s not exactly … no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long,” Kudrow told the outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, July 9.

The original comments were made by Aniston, 55, when she took part in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series with Quinta Brunson. Recalling her time on the NBC sitcom, which premiered in 1994, Aniston told the Abbott Elementary actor, “Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed… She’d be like, ‘I’m not done! It’s not that funny.’ “

Jennifer Aniston s Inner Circle Jimmy Kimmel Courteney Cox and More Famous Friends 344

Related: Meet Jennifer Aniston’s Inner Circle: From Jimmy Kimmel to Courteney Cox

Kudrow explained that she would only get a little annoyed, but generally loved filming in front of a live audience. “God bless them. They were so excited to be there that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than if they would have laughed at anything else,” she said.

Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe Buffay on Friends, and Aniston, who played Rachel Green, have remained in each other’s lives since the show wrapped in 2004.

GettyImages-1403402969 Lisa Kudrow Jennifer Aniston
Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

“Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!!” Aniston wrote via Instagram on Kudrow’s 60th birthday in July 2023. “She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you….I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come.”

Kudrow will bring her comedic talents back to the small screen in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Time Bandits, co-created by Taika Waititi. She stars as Penelope, the leader of a gang of pirates and adventurers who journey through time.

Summer TV Preview 2023: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

Related: Celebrities Who Became BFFs With Their Costars

Meanwhile, Aniston is in the middle of producing a remake of 1980’s 9 to 5 alongside her Echo Films partner, Kristin Hahn.

Ewedoos athletic tennis dress summer

Deal of the Day

Shop This Summer Tennis Dress While it’s Still 32% off! View Deal

The original film focused on the lives of three female office colleagues who take revenge on their boss and starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton.

GettyImages-1470049614 Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox Lisa Kudrow
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Leon Bennett/Getty Images

During Aniston’s “Actors on Actors” interview, she spoke about the 30 years that have passed since Friends first aired, detailing fond memories to Brunson, 34.

Matthew Perry and I were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair colored,” Aniston said. “So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up — she was in the sink — and I took the nozzle from the guy that was supposed to be doing it and just started washing her hair. It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday.”

In this article

Jennifer Aniston Headshot Bio Page

Jennifer Aniston
1251326085lisa_kudrow_290x206

Lisa Kudrow
friends cast bio

Friends

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!