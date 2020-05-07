No rowing necessary! Lisa Rinna had a heart-to-heart with her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin on the Wednesday, May 6, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the 18-year-old applied to colleges in California following a brief stay in New York City.

“Take me through exactly what you’ve done up to this point,” Lisa, 56, said to Amelia, who replied, “I have all my math requirements to transfer into USC, but this is so that when I get in, I won’t have to take another math class. I’ll have my math credits for college.”

With a smirk on her face, the Bravo personality saw an opportunity to joke about the nationwide college admissions scandal and seized it.

“Good, ‘cause I’m not gonna put you on a rowing machine and take a picture of you,” Lisa quipped, referencing the alleged actions of Lori Loughlin and her daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli. (Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to charges that they paid $500,000 to falsely designate their daughters as USC crew team recruits. The couple are due in court in October.)

Amelia was not amused by her mother’s joke, however. “That was the wrong thing to say,” she interjected. “I’m trying to get into USC here. And like, let’s not.”

After doubling over with laughter, Lisa clarified, “I’m joking! I would never, ever do that. I wouldn’t.”

Amelia previously attended The New School, a private research university in NYC, where she studied food, nutrition and psychology. However, she decided to move back to Los Angeles after battling anxiety and an eating disorder while thousands of miles away from her family.

“I think what was at stake for Amelia if she stayed in New York was her life,” Lisa said in a confessional on Wednesday’s episode. “Would she become suicidal? Would she make a bad choice in a split second because of depression? You do not f–k around with that when you have a teenager.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.