Lisa Vanderpump is never shy about throwing shade at her former costars.

During a Tuesday, June 18, appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Vanderpump, 63, was asked which of three Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars she’d rather be stuck on a deserted island with. Her options were Brandi Glanville, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

After hearing only Glanville’s name, Vanderpump interjected, “You’ve got to give me something good. Like, one good person.” However, she was equally displeased to hear Richards, 55, and Rinna, 60, mentioned. After Vanderpump asked how long she’d have to be trapped on the island, host Amanda Hirsch decided five days would be sufficient.

“Oh, I couldn’t last five days with any of them. I just couldn’t. I have to plead the fifth and pass,” Vanderpump replied. “I couldn’t think of anything worse.”

Vanderpump appeared on seasons 1 through 9 of RHOBH, which premiered in 2010. She overlapped with Glanville, 51, during seasons 2 through 6, with Rinna during seasons 4 through 9, and with Richards for her entire tenure on the show.

During Vanderpump’s final season of RHOBH, which aired in 2019, her costars accused her of selling a story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the press, which she has repeatedly denied. The drama caused a falling out between Vanderpump and her costars, including Richards, who had long been a close friend of hers.

Hirsh pointed out during Tuesday’s podcast episode that Vanderpump had once been tight with Richards, to which Vanderpump replied, “Well, I thought I was. But that’s obviously not a friendship.”

While Vanderpump decided not to attend the season 9 RHOBH reunion after the infamous PuppyGate scandal, Glanville claimed that Camille Grammer spoke on her behalf.

“Let’s be 1000 percent clear, Camille came in with a script and all of it was written by Lisa Vanderpump,” Glanville said during a July 2019 episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast. “She came in with bullet points she had to get out. [Lisa] wrote it. I know Lisa. So, Lisa’s last act as a housewife was to make sure that if she’s going down, bitches are going down with her.”

Vanderpump subsequently shut down the claim and threw shade at Glanville, who was then a recurring guest on the show.

“First, @CamilleGrammar speaks for herself, we have seen that. Secondly, I don’t give a damn if @BrandiGlanville joins #RHOBH. In fact, I think she SHOULD join THIS cast, as she would fit in perfectly,” she wrote via X at the time.

Vanderpump has also not been shy about her feelings toward Rinna. Hours after it was announced in January 2023 that Rinna was exiting RHOBH, Vanderpump tweeted, “Ding dong,” seemingly referencing lyrics from the Wizard of Oz song “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead.”

While Vanderpump has no love for her former RHOBH costars, she did praise someone from her show Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday. When asked if she’d rather attend Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s bar Schwartz & Sandy’s, Jax Taylor’s bar, Jax’s Studio City, or Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, Vanderpump didn’t hesitate to pick a favorite cast member.

“Well, I love Schwartz,” she said. “I had dinner with him last week. I hope for Schwartz that he gets to a point where he can actually say what he’s thinking and do what he’s supposed to be doing without worrying about anybody else. He’s very smart and he’s articulate as well.”