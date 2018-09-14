Calls for celebration! Michael Gelman, executive producer of Live With Kelly and Ryan, earned a Guinness World Record for The Most Morning Talk Show Episodes Produced for a Single Talk Show.

The 57-year-old, who has been with the talk show since its premiere in 1988, has produced more than 7,534 episodes as of Wednesday, September 12.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest praised the Emmy winner on their Thursday, September 14, episode. “[In 1988], Michael Gelman became the youngest executive producer ever on a nationally syndicated talk show. For more than 30 years, the Live show has seen many successful changes and transitions, but the one and only thing that has always remained constant was our executive producer, Michael Gelman,” Ripa, 47, raved.

Added Seacrest, 43: “We’ve seen Gelman grow up and change before our eyes. I was an infant when I first saw him on the show. He’s so devoted to the show. He will do just about anything and everything for our viewers, as you have just seen. He’s helped keep the show successful and a part of millions of peoples’ daily lives for all these years. As we always say, Live is not only a place to work. It definitely is a family and Gelman has been at the helm for all of these years.”

Gelman became emotional as he thanked Seacrest and Ripa for their kind words. “It’s a true surprise,” he said. The producer’s exciting milestone closes out Live With Kelly and Ryan’s “Record Breaker Week,” where they’ve honored various groups of people with impressive talents.

