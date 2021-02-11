You never know who will come through. Theresa Caputo proves just that during the Friday, February 12, episode of Long Island Medium: There in Spirit. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek, Caputo, 54, sits down with a woman and reveals that she’s connecting with not one but two people.

“No matter who we lose or how we die, we here in the physical world are left with burdens and guilt,” the psychic says. “All of these negative emotions do not give us the ability to heal, so a spirit is here to give us these positive reinforcements that it is OK to live life with happiness and joy even though they’re gone.”

She then reveals that her client’s dad is coming through — and that he’s talking about colon cancer, which is what he succumbed to.

“I don’t think you expected your dad to come forward,” Caputo says, to which the woman agrees, telling her, “No, because, it [happened] a long time ago.”

The reality star then shares a message from her client’s father. “He says, ‘I want my daughter to know that I am not alone on the other side.’ More importantly not alone when he died,” she reveals. “I looked at your father and I said, ‘Who is standing behind you? Who is that young male? Whose husband is that?’ Your father looked at me and he had tears in his eyes.”

The woman then reveals to Caputo that the man had to be her late husband, who stayed with her father when he was dying.

“My mother and I couldn’t stay in there. My husband, he said, ‘You guys go.’ He knew what was gonna come. He held his hand and stayed with him until the end,” she reveals, before detailing her “good, solid marriage” with her late husband.

“He was a very, very good person. he was always there for people around him, always willing to help,” she shares. “My husband was a police officer and a detective. He lived for his job. His job was everything to him. He loved it. My dad really, really loved my husband.”

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit drops on Discovery+ every Friday. This season will feature celebrity guest readings with Rosario Dawson, Meghan Trainor, Carmen Electra, Garcelle Beauvais and more.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Watch With Us