Hearties, rejoice! When Calls the Heart is finally making its grand return — and Lori Loughlin is just as excited as viewers. The Fuller House actress opened up about the beloved frontier series — and how she landed the role of Mayor Abigail Stanton — ahead of the new season.

“My character is still the mayor of the town. I love that I’m in that power of position,” Loughlin, 53, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I love that I’m telling a story, even though its a period piece. I love that I’m telling a story about a woman who is a single working mom — raising a family, holding down a job, running her own business, being involved in the community politically with the other women.”

She adds: “I think its very relatable to a lot of hats that women wear nowadays in 2018. I think you always want things to be relatable. When people are watching things people want to identify with characters even if its a period piece. To see yourself or recognize yourself or gain some insight, or find some hope in a character. I think that’s the power of entertainment.”

Having Abigail lead the coal mining town was actually Loughlin’s idea. “I’ve had a very strong voice as far as story line and direction and things that have happened especially to my character,” she explains. “One day I was speaking with a writer and they were saying, ‘I’m going to do this for this character and make them the mayor.’ And I said, ‘You know what, give it to a female. Don’t give it to a male character.’”

The drama, which debuted in 2014, also stars Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Martin Cummins and Loretta Walsh.

“I love everyone I work with. We have a real family. There are many levels to it that make you happy,” Loughlin tells Us. “You’re so appreciative of the audience. You love the fact that you can bring some joy to their life on a weekly basis.”

When Calls the Heart’s fifth season premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, February 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

