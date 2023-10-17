Love Actually director Richard Curtis is expressing his regrets about the film’s multiple body-shaming jokes.

“I remember how shocked I was, like, five years ago when [my daughter] Scarlett said to me, ‘You can never use the word ‘fat’ again,'” Curtis, 66, recently recalled while being interviewed by his daughter, 28, at the U.K.’s Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival. “And wow, you were right.”

Curtis noted that while he never meant to be “malicious” in his intent, he was admittedly “behind the curve,” explaining that those jokes are no “longer funny.”

“I think I was unobservant and not as clever as I should have been,” he added.

Related: ‘Love Actually’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Love Actually may have been mainly focused on England-based romances — but it proved time and again that love is all around! The rom-com begins five weeks before Christmas and takes viewers on multiple journeys of love and romance. In the weeks leading up to the holiday, 10 separate stories are told. The thing that […]

In the 2003 holiday film, which follows nine intertwined stories that examine the complexities of love, Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) is the romantic interest of Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister David. Throughout the movie, Natalie is constantly shamed for her body type, being referred to as “plumpy” by her father and told she has “huge thighs” by a fellow coworker. During one of Love Actually’s most pivotal — and romantic — scenes, she’s even told she weighs “a lot” by David after jumping into his arms at the airport.

Love Actually isn’t the only film of Curtis’ with controversial choices. When asked why his 1999 rom-com Notting Hill — starring Julia Roberts and Grant, 63 – cast so many white men, the director admitted he was “sort of wrong and stupid about that.”

Related: Stars Who've Hit Back Against Body-Shamers There’s no shame in loving your body. Thankfully, more Hollywood stars than ever before are preaching that message, and they won’t let body-shaming comments slide anymore. Lizzo has been vocal about trying to help people accept all body sizes. “I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool […]

“I wish I’d been ahead of the curve,” he continued. “Because I came from a very undiverse school and bunch of university friends, I think that I’ve hung on, on the diversity issue, to the feeling that I wouldn’t know how to write those parts.”

Love Actually also featured a “lack of diversity” Curtis has commented on, sharing his regrets during a November 2022 interview with ABC News. “There are things you’d change but, thank God, society is changing, so my film is bound, in some moments, to feel out of date,” he told Diane Sawyer at the time.

In regards to Bridget Jones’ Diary, which premiered in 2001, Curtis has faced scrutiny over the focus on star Renée Zelleweger’s weight. The actress reportedly gained 30 pounds for the role, with her character being constantly concerned with her body image.

Following the film’s release, Zellweger, 54, reflected on the public’s obsession with her body size.

“The question that I have been asked the most, can you guess? ‘How did you lose that weight?’ Zellweger revealed in a recently resurfaced interview clip. “But the thing is, it saddens me so much because it seems to imply that one way of being is acceptable and the other way is invaluable and I don’t want to answer the questions, because it comes with a certain amount of [applause].”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The Oscar winner added that she was told while filming the movie that her character was voted “the most sexy personality” on screen in England. “I thought ‘Wow, that right there completely nullifies the notion that you’re supposed to be a size zero in order to be considered attractive, don’t you think?’” she quipped.

Related: 30 Most Romantic Movies Ever In honor of Valentine's Day, Us looks back at the movies that made our hearts melt

Looking back on the role in 2016, Zellweger told British Vogue that she remains mystified over why people cared so much about Bridget Jones’ figure: “She’s a perfectly normal weight and I’ve never understood why it matters so much,” she said.