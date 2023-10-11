‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Cut From Season 5 Reveals Status After Show

A lot more went down in the pods than what viewers saw on Love Is Blind season 5.
Paige Tillman and Josh Simmons, whose relationship was not featured on the Netflix reality series, revealed earlier this month that they fell in love while cameras were rolling.
“We got engaged,” Paige shared via Instagram Reels alongside a montage of the couple. “Josh and I are so excited to share that we found love in the pods. We were each others first pod dates and number one picks from the beginning. Our story is filled with love, beautiful moments and happiness with no drama.”
Paige went on to explain that after the show, she and Josh initially continued their relationship and planned a wedding. However, the twosome ultimately split after they “found out we just wanted different things out of life.”
“We made the hardest decision to end our engagement, we have nothing but love and respect for each other and always will,” she wrote. “We are so grateful LIB brought us together and would do it all over again if we could.”
In a separate post recapping her Love Is Blind experience, Paige shared photos of herself showing off her engagement ring.
“This was right after we revealed I was engaged to Josh,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow on Monday, October 9. “I remember this feeling was one of the happiest moments of my life. The reason I choose to share our relationship even though we didn’t workout is because this was such a beautiful experience and I wanted to be the one to share it. I will be sharing my story soon. Thank you again for all the kind responses, y’all are the sweetest.”
Some fans were confused by the posts, questioning Paige and Josh’s current relationship status. When one social media user spelled it out in the comments section, writing, “They got engaged in the pods, stayed together outside of the show and have recently ended their relationship,” Paige “liked” the message, seemingly confirming its accuracy.
Paige continued to shed light on her journey via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 10, teasing an upcoming episode of the “Real Tawk” podcast in which she details what happened between her and Josh off camera.
“It’s just really sad because we had such a beautiful story,” she said through tears, revealing that she was “upset” that she and Josh weren’t featured on the show.
Paige and Josh aren’t the first Love Is Blind contestants to not be shown on camera. In 2022, fans learned that two couples from season 2 had gotten engaged but were cut from the series.
Caitlin McKee revealed via social media that she and Joey Miller had “found love” in the pods and gotten engaged, but they eventually broke up.
Cast members Kara Williams and Jason Beaumont also shared via social media that their engagement took place off camera before they called it quits.
The Love Is Blind season 5 finale hits Netflix on Friday, October 13.