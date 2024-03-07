Love Is Blind star Jeramey Lutinski is regretting how he behaved with Sarah Ann Bick at the now-infamous season 6 lake party.

“I don’t condone how I acted during this,” Jeramey, 32, replied on Monday, March 4, to a video posted on the official Love Is Blind Instagram account that recapped the private conversation he had with Sarah Ann, 30, after he broke off his engagement with Laura Dadisman. “I’m even watching this back like ‘WTF?’”

When a fan jokingly commented, “Glad your mom got through to you,” in response to his change of heart, Jeramey confessed, “She definitely put me in my place. Rightfully so.”

While Jeramey faced regrets over his actions at the party, Sarah Ann, for her part, had a completely different reaction when reflecting on the moment.

“Grabs jet ski*,” she wrote in the comments section of the post with a sun, ocean wave and heart emoji.

During the course of the show, Jeramey found himself falling for both Sarah Ann and Laura, 34. After going back and forth between the two, he ended up proposing to Laura. However, things took a turn for the worse when the pair returned home from a trip to Mexico and it was revealed that Jeramey’s heart might still belong to Sarah Ann after Laura discovered that the two had secretly been texting and spending time together. Jeramey and Laura had it out at the lake party and officially called it quits.

Shortly after, Jeramey ran off on jet skis with Sarah Ann, which caused quite the stir with the rest of the partygoers.

Tuesday’s Love Is Blind Instagram post featured a carousel of several videos from the lake party, which occurred during episode 11.

The first clip showed Jeramey finicking with a football as he followed behind Sarah Ann while she was venting her frustration about being confronted by Amber Desiree “AD” Smith over texting and meeting Jeramey despite him being engaged to someone else.

“I’m not going to sit here and be treated like a piece of s–t,” Sarah Ann told Jeramey in the Instagram video. “I know my heart my intentions were never to hurt anybody, ever. Ever. They were never to hurt anybody. That’s never what I wanted to do, Like, this is bullsh*t. I’m not going to sit here, like, everyone can literally go f—k themselves.”

The second video showed the pair sitting in chairs by the lake continuing their discussion, while the third video featured Sarah Ann saying she’s been “100 percent true to herself” since joining the season 6 pods.

In the final clip, Jeramey opened up about ultimately proposing to Laura in the pods despite his connection with Sarah Ann. “I don’t regret talking to you the other night,” he said of their late-night conversation, which led to his breakup with Laura.“I do not regret that at all. I’ve said that multiple times in front of other people, to Laura. All of that to say, I…made the wrong decision in the pods, and I think you know at this point. I had every indication in front of me that you and I should have done this together. Every feeling, the things that we talked about, like my emotions towards it.”

While it’s unclear whether or not Sarah Ann and Jeramey are still together since the show has wrapped, fans will be able to find out the status of their relationship on the reunion show next week,

The Love Is Blind season 6 eunion will air on March 13 on Netflix.