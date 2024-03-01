Love Is Blind star Sarah Ann Bick doesn’t seem to have any regrets about reconnecting with Jeramey Lutinski at the season 6 lake party, despite stirring up drama with his ex-fiancée, Laura Dadisman.

“Beautiful things,” Sarah Ann, 30, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Thursday, February 29, one day after episodes 10 and 11, dropped on Netflix. Two pictures were from Sarah Ann’s one-on-one conversation with Jeramey on the deck followed by a snapshot of the pair jet skiing.

Sarah Ann and Jeramey, 32, connected in the pods, but he broke things off with her to propose to Laura, 34. While Jeramey and Laura had a few bumps along the way, the pair were engaged when Sarah Ann reached out to Jeramey via an Instagram DM thanking him for the experience and writing, “If you’re not sure about your choice, I would appreciate meeting up with you.”

Jeramey showed the message to Laura and the couple continued to move on with their relationship. However, the pair called it quits after Jeramey was out until 5 a.m. because he was “talking” with Sarah Ann, whom he claimed he ran into while out at a bar before driving her home. Their heated discussion seemingly ended their relationship, but Laura and Jeramey reunited at a cast lake party four days later.

“I think he has feelings for Sarah Ann he doesn’t know how to process,” Laura told her fellow female castmates, calling Sarah Ann “selfish” and “immature” for reaching out to Jeramey in the first place.

Laura’s conversation with Jeramey at the party proved to be fruitless. She called him a “con artist” during their chat, marking the official end of their engagement.

To make matters worse, Sarah Ann also attended the party. After being confronted about interesting herself in their relationship by AD Smith, Sarah Ann and Jeramey stepped out on the dock to have a private talk.

Sarah Ann tearfully vented to Jeramey insisting she wasn’t a homewrecker and didn’t regret her actions to which Jeramey said, “I made the wrong decision in the pods, and I think you know that at this point.”

This isn’t the first time Jeramey has found himself in hot water during season 6. Earlier this month, the Netflix star’s ex-fiancée Brittani Mcliverty and her mother, Jenni Gelven Daniel, claimed via social media that Jeramey was “engaged and living with” Brittani while applying to be on Love is Blind, and that they sold their house “a week or two” before filming began.

Jeramey combatted the rumors by addressing the situation during a lengthy video on his Instagram account on February 23.

“Anybody that I was on dates with, my cast mates, and in multiple interviews, this topic was discussed. Nobody is surprised by this,” he said of his past engagement to Brittani. “It was something that was well documented. Unfortunately with all of the footage that is captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut. This just happened to not make it in there.”

He claimed he was “out and on my own” when a LiB casting person reached out to him, continuing, “Additionally, yes my home sold a week or two before filming. Listed in October or November, sold in March. Wasn’t living in it while it was listed. Idk if anyone else was trying to sell a place at that specific time, but it was not a short process. Not going to give this one any more attention.”