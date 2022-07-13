Not quite paradise. Love Island UK winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have called it quits one year after winning season 7.

“Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated,” Millie, 25, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 13. “It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

The British reality star continued, “Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience that we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does. We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie.”

Liam, 22, addressed the breakup with a similar statement. “Honestly so gutted,” he captioned an Instagram Story. “But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. … We both will continue to remain friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing. … Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey.”

The now-exes met during season 7 of the U.K. reality dating series, which aired from June to August 2021. At the end of the journey, Millie and Liam — both of whom entered the villa late — were crowned the favorite couple. Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran finished as runners-up.

Following their win, Millie and Liam opened up about taking their relationship into the real world — and how they planned to split the prize money. “I came there for love and that’s what I got,” Millie gushed during an August 2021 appearance on the U.K.’s This Morning. “Of course I was going to share [the money] with Liam.”

While they ended the season happily together, their journey came with a few bumps in the road, including a clash after Casa Amore. “I had really strong feelings about Liam before he went off to Casa Amore. … We were together all day, every day,” Millie recalled. “Before we knew it, he was doing lovely gestures and I thought, ‘OK, let’s go for it.’ I knew what we had was real.”

Since leaving the series, the former couple documented their romance via social media, giving fans glimpses at how they were spending their time outside of the villa. “Want to wish my Gorgeous, kind and loving girlfriend a massive happy birthday,” Liam captioned a sweet Instagram tribute in December 2021. “Everyday is constant laughs with you and I wouldn’t change for the world. It’s been a crazy year which I never expected, but I’m so grateful for it all. I Can’t wait to see out the 2021 with you on our holiday and look forward to 2022. I love you🖤🥳.”

Before announcing their split, Millie last shared a snap with her beau in June. “Wish we were back in the sun🙄❤️,” Liam commented on the sun-kissed selfie at the time.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!