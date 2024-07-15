Warning: Love Island USA’s latest sneak peek may result in an increased heart rate for some viewers.

Us Weekly has exclusively obtained a first look at the Monday, July 15, episode of Peacock’s summer hit and it’s time for the islanders to heat things up in the highly anticipated heart race challenge.

Exes Leah Kateb and Rob Rausch quickly take center stage when their bond is explored. “I think he still has the hots for me,” Leah proclaims after playing a nurse and checking her cast member’s temperature.

Throughout the season, the duo has faced highs and lows in their relationship. While Rob recently admitted he couldn’t trust her anymore, Leah has wondered if feelings still exist between them.

The playful banter comes after Rob appears to have a serious conversation with his best friend, Aaron Evans, and reveals he doesn’t feel right about keeping something to himself. The cameras quickly turn to Rob cryptically telling his current partner, Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera, “If I were you, I’d want to know.”

One couple who appears to be stronger than ever is JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez. After sneaking away to the hideaway to enjoy some private time as a couple, the duo return to the villa with a “hideaway glow.”

“Kenny’s actually way more talented than he looks,” JaNa shares in her confessional while smiling from ear to ear. “I’ll leave it at that.”

In true Love Island USA fashion, however, some twists and turns enter the game leaving some couples in danger of being completely rocked.

Love Island USA alum Kassy Castillo enters the villa as a bombshell after failing to find everlasting love with Leonardo Dionicio in season 5. “Honestly, this time, I just want to come out with a strong connection,” she teased on Love Island USA Aftersun. [I want] a real connection this time. We will see.”

But perhaps the real twist comes when Aftersun host Maura Higgins enters the villa to deliver some big news to the cast.

“Surprise surprise!” she shares. “America has been voting for their favorite couple. I have some news for you that might make your hearts beat a little faster.”

As the countdown continues for the Love Island USA season 6 finale on Sunday, July 21, Peacock promises that anything can happen before a winning couple is crowned and awarded $100,000.

New episodes of Love Island USA drop six days a week at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.