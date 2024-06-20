Ariana Madix has upped her fashion game for Love Island.

Madix, who replaced Sarah Hyland as the host for Love Island USA, Madix first teased her season 6 looks in May, when she rocked a teal sequin gown in a promotional video for the series. The design featured a cropped halter top that twisted around her torso and a high-waisted skirt complete with a thigh-high slit.

Throughout the season, Madix has sported everything from lingerie to sparkly mini dresses.

One of her standout moments came in June, when she kicked off the season in gold dress from Di Petsa that molded to her body. The frock featured a plunging neckline complete with cutouts over her chest, white stone embellishments and a metallic skirt that cascaded into a train.

For glam, the Vanderpump Rules star donned rosy cheeks, warm bronzer, long lashes and glossy lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the side and styled in beachy waves.

Keep scrolling to see all of Madix’s looks on Love Island: