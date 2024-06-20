Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Love Island’s Ariana Madix Turns Heads in Fiji: Her Best Looks as New Host

By
Ariana Madix s looks on Love Island 674 723
4
Ariana Madix Bravo (3)

Ariana Madix has upped her fashion game for Love Island.

Madix, who replaced Sarah Hyland as the host for Love Island USA, Madix first teased her season 6 looks in May, when she rocked a teal sequin gown in a promotional video for the series. The design featured a cropped halter top that twisted around her torso and a high-waisted skirt complete with a thigh-high slit.

Throughout the season, Madix has sported everything from lingerie to sparkly mini dresses.

One of her standout moments came in June, when she kicked off the season in gold dress from Di Petsa that molded to her body. The frock featured a plunging neckline complete with cutouts over her chest, white stone embellishments and a metallic skirt that cascaded into a train.

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Button Up That’s Now 69% Off!

Deal of the Day

Lounge in Linen for Less With This Button Up That’s Now 69% Off! View Deal

For glam, the Vanderpump Rules star donned rosy cheeks, warm bronzer, long lashes and glossy lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the side and styled in beachy waves.

Keep scrolling to see all of Madix’s looks on Love Island:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 171 A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix
Sarah Hyland Love Island

Love Island

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!