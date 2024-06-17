Ariana Madix was the best dressed guest at the Love Island season 6 underwear party.

Madix, 38, who has taken over as host of the reality dating show, showed off her figure in a sexy naked look in a teaser for a new episode. In the Sunday, June 16, clip, the Vanderpump Rules star entered the villa in a sheer LaQuan Smith bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a cheeky back. Madix completed her getup with a tulle cape featuring voluminous sleeves and a dainty train.

Madix accessorized with strappy heels, silver chain necklaces and diamond stud earrings.

For glam, Madix donned a full beat including long lashes, soft eyeshadow and glossy pink lips. She styled her blonde hair in a half-up coiffure and beachy waves.

As Madix walked up to the set, the cast wondered if she was a new Bombshell who was arriving to shake relationships up.

“Hello islanders! Thanks for the heads up about the underwear party,” she said in the social media clip. “I had to be a bit dramatic about it. You guys like my outfit?” she asked while spinning around. The cast, who were all dressed in their lingerie as well, cheered her on. Madix then announced she was on the island to party.

New episodes of Love Island premiere every night — except Wednesdays — at 9 p.m. EST on Peacock.

This isn’t the first sheer LaQuan Smith design Madix has rocked. In April, she sported a blue see-through frock while shooting the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion. Her outfit featured a $1,100 bodysuit complete with a halter top and long sleeves and a matching maxi skirt.

She completed her look with silver heels from Alexandre Birman and chrome earrings from Bottega Veneta.

Madix’s makeup was done by Debra Ferullo and featured subtle eyeshadow and shimmery lips. Celebrity hairstylist Emily Dawn worked her magic in Madix’s blonde locks and styled her tresses in a slicked-back updo.

At the time, Madix told Bravo she was going for a “futuristic” and “naked” look.