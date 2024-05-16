Bravo fans who aren’t fatigued by Vanderpump Rules got even more drama from Peacock’s extended version of the season 11 reunion.

After Vanderpump Rules became a pop culture phenomenon in March 2023 due to Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, Peacock started offering more clips from the finale and reunion. The best part was getting never-before-seen moments in all their glory with no curse words being bleeped out.

Cameras picked back up three months after the affair made headlines and season 11 of Vanderpump Rules was definitely one for the history books — but maybe not in the way cast or fans expected as many members of the group turned on Ariana Madix in favor of forgiving Sandoval.

The finale ended with Lala breaking the fourth wall by calling out Ariana‘s decision not to interact with Sandoval for the show.

The aftermath is expected to be addressed throughout the three-part reunion special. The first part of the censored version, which premiered on Bravo on Tuesday, May 14, started off by addressing Rachel’s absence before diving into more messy topics such as Lala Kent and Katie Maloney’s surprising feud.

Keep scrolling for the biggest bombshells from the extended version of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion — and tune in every Tuesday as the new additions drop on Peacock:

Ariana’s Blossoming Career

In a clip from the beginning of the reunion, Ariana, 38, gushed over her Broadway debut in Chicago, saying, “Since the day I was born basically, I wanted to be on stage. If I could do it every day from now until forever, I would.”

The camera zoomed in on Sandoval’s expression while the other cast members praised Ariana – and some viewers took notice. “Sandoval’s facial expressions during this are so passive aggressive. I hope he stays mad forever,” wrote a social media user.

Pointing Out Sandoval’s Hypocrisy

“Tom, I hate to pull out the history books but when Jax cheated on Brittany, you told him he should leave the apartment,” Andy pointed out in reference to Jax’s cheating scandal with Faith Stowers which played out on season 6 of Vanderpump Rules.

Sandoval replied: “I probably would feel differently if it was a 5 bedroom house. It was a one bedroom apartment.”

Ariana and Sandoval’s Messy Home

One of the topics that wasn’t addressed in Bravo’s version of the reunion was the state of Ariana and Sandoval’s home. Footage throughout season 11 showed the home in disarray, which host Andy Cohen asked them about in an unaired clip.

“I was in a purging phase so I was pulling everything out. I have a feeling when I eventually leave that place, I probably won’t take those clothes with me,” Ariana said after clips from their shared home played on screen.

Sandoval, for his part, denied that he was messy. He immediately followed that up by admitting his passion can translate to things not being in order at his home, which is why he hired a cleaner.

Lecturing Sandoval on His Use of the Word But While Issuing an Apology

After Sandoval was asked to take accountability for weaponizing Ariana’s mental health, Sandoval was reminded by his costars that using the word “but” isn’t useful in an apology. Lala and Scheana, specifically, pointed out how that takes away from his effort to make amends.

Lala Updates Everyone on Her Personal Life

According to Lala, her second baby’s name starts with an S but isn’t related to Ocean’s name. Sandoval suggested that Lala use the moniker “Drive,” which is a throwback for Vanderpump Rules fans who remember the Jax, 44, and Kristen Doute hookup lore.

The conversation then shifted to Lala’s custody battle with Randall Emmett. In response to a question from Andy, Lala said she didn’t know what Randall, 53, wanted that kept their legal proceedings going for so long. Lisa Vanderpump also joined the discussion to praise Lala’s decision to expand her family via a donor while reflecting on LVP’s own adoption history with son Max.

Brock Gets Emotional About His Kids

In response to a question about being estranged from his older kids, Brock Davies started crying and noted he hoped his and Scheana’s 3-year-old daughter, Summer, would meet her siblings one day. He also said he had plans to visit Australia more in an effort to reopen the line of communication with his children.

Lala Explains Why She Questioned Ariana’s Boyfriend

During the season, Lala expressed concern about how quickly Ariana found love with Dan after her split from Sandoval. The reunion reached a fever pitch when Lala started screaming about how Ariana moved on with Dan Wai “10 days after” her high-profile breakup.

She has seemingly had a change of heart, praising Ariana’s man in a previously cut clip: “Dan [Wai] has been nothing but lovely every time I have seen him. He acknowledges my kid through the DM. If I post something of Ocean, he is like, ‘Oh my God, that is so cute.’ That means a lot to me. He doesn’t know me and he doesn’t have to acknowledge anything I do.”

The Pump Rent

In one brief clip from the discussion about LVP’s restaurant closing, Lisa maintained that Pump was shut down because the rent was raised. After noting that the landlord denied Lisa’s claims, Andy pointed out that no one else has taken over the space yet so Lisa must be right.

Why Schwartz and Sandy’s Didn’t Appear on the Show

“When everything happened, I obviously took a step away and our other partner had an issue with filming. He didn’t want anybody filming,” Sandoval explained about the establishment he shares with Schwartz and Greg Morris. “We are in a much better place. We are probably in the best place we have ever been. It has been a f—king road to get there.”

Schwartz invited the cast to come to Schwartz and Sandy’s for an after party. Katie quipped to Ariana that she would rather cut her cuticles than go to the party, creating a funny moment as Lala thought Katie said she’d rather “trim her p—sy hair.”

During the convo, Sandoval confirmed he was allowed back into Schwartz and Sandy’s after being asked to step back in the aftermath of his cheating scandal — but still hasn’t been able to pay his mother back for her investment in his business.

“She’s at peace with that,” he noted. “We are going to get there.”

Lala and Lisa Gets Involved in Something About Her

While discussing their sandwich shop, Ariana and Katie made it clear that they were no longer working with chef Penny Davidi. They specifically said they only worked with Penny briefly before moving on. Lala interjected by pointing out that Penny was at multiple Something About Her tastings.

“She was there since last year making sandwiches. She made sandwiches for us two summers in a row,” Lala noted before Lisa jumped in, “Penny thought she was going to be a partner. That’s what she thought. I remember when I introduced you two. If Penny ends up hurt, I do [regret] introducing them. I’ve spoken with Penny and I think she had high hopes of building a brand with them and something went wrong. But I don’t know exactly what — and now it is in the hands of lawyers.”

Katie and Ariana seem less than thrilled by Lisa’s commentary.

“I think what we were looking for is different than what she wanted to offer,” Katie added while Ariana called the business partnership a “mismatch.”