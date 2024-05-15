Following their fight on the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Lala Kent revealed exactly what Katie Maloney told her about Ariana Madix while they were on a phone call with an executive producer.

“I think we were at odds because from my point of view she was not very honest this season. I don’t recognize that Katie [because] the reason why she and I really freaking connect is because we are no bulls—t,” Lala, 33, explained on the Tuesday, May 14, episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show. “You may not like what comes out of our mouths, it may be harsh or aggressive but this is what it is.”

Before they started filming season 11, Lala and Katie, 37, had a conversation with EP Jeremiah Smith that kicked off their rift.

“I remember the phone call well. It was a phone call between myself, Jeremiah and Katie. I thought it was going to be a great phone call,” Lala recalled. “In fact, Jeremiah asked us if we wanted to speak with him solo or should we have you together and I was like, ‘Loop us in! That’s my bitch.’ It was very intense.”

Lala referred to Katie as a bobblehead who agreed with Ariana no matter what. “She said many times that Ariana needed to be out of the house [with Tom Sandoval],” she told Brittany Cartwright. “When cameras picked up, it was the complete opposite. Everything Ariana said made sense to Katie.”

Lala went on to quote what Katie said about Ariana.

“She was getting annoyed like, ‘I’m the only one doing things for this sandwich show. Where is she? She’s always late on her half of the rent. She’s dropping the ball,'” Lala claimed. “She was very worried about rocking the boat after she invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into this restaurant and her business partner is Ariana. I can’t say I wouldn’t feel the same way. I probably would. She had opinions. You can have opinions and still have Ariana’s back.”

Katie initially denied remembering most of the details. “She was accusing me of not being something,” she said. “It was something to do with [me and Ariana] but I don’t remember exactly what it was pertaining to.”

The conversation took a turn when Katie pushed back at Lala insisting she bring up the drama on the show. “She said if I start f—king with her business, she’s going to f—k with mine. Let’s keep in mind she doesn’t have a business right now,” Lala said, throwing shade at Ariana and Katie’s sandwich shop. “So let’s start there. Something About Her is nothing about her as of right now. I have a real life business.”

Lala continued: “She got so furious about this that at the end of it she was like, ‘F—k you, Lala’ and hung up the phone. Jeremiah said, ‘Are you still there?’ And I said, ‘Yeah. I am a grown ass woman so I’m still here. See you tomorrow.’ That was the start of the season.”

Katie had a different version of events about the “ridiculous fight,” questioning why Lala wanted her to bring up issues on screen that didn’t exist anymore.

“I don’t fake the funk here. I can’t do that s—t,” she explained. “If I’m not genuinely upset with somebody at that time in the moment. I’m not going to get myself upset with them. It’s not going to happen.”

The offscreen argument was first revealed during part one of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion, which aired on Tuesday. Katie took to social media to attempt to clear up the situation shortly after the reunion aired.

“I’m someone who has suffered from imposter syndrome for as long as I have known myself. Hence why I was apprehensive about opening the sandwich shop on my own,” Katie shared via Instagram Stories hours after the reunion aired. “So when Ariana was going through not only a world of hurt but also getting some amazing opportunities. That changed a lot of things during a pivotal time. I was extremely sensitive to what she was going through but also very supportive.”

Katie further took a dig at Lala for airing out her private issues.

“I was dealing with immense insecurity about what I could take on and simply didn’t want to put that on her. I had an emotional response that didn’t feel appropriate bringing to her front door so I went to where I felt safe. Or where I thought I felt safe,” she continued. “To know me is to know I value trust, loyalty and integrity.”

The second part of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.