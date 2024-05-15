Katie Maloney is setting the record straight on her private conversation with Lala Kent regarding Ariana Madix.

“I’m someone who has suffered from imposters syndrome for as long as I have known myself. Hence why I was apprehensive about opening the sandwich shop on my own,” Katie, 37, shared via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 14. “So when Ariana was going through not only a world of hurt but also getting some amazing opportunities. That changed a lot of things during a pivotal time. I was extremely sensitive to what she was going through but also very supportive.”

Katie’s social media post came after part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion. Tuesday’s episode showed her go head-to-head with Lala, 33, about their falling out. At one point, Lala claimed Katie said that Ariana, 38, had “basically abandoned” her in regard to their Something About Her sandwich shop, which is set to open at the end of this month following multiple setbacks.

“I was dealing with immense insecurity about what I could take on and simply didn’t want to put that on her. I had an emotional response that didn’t feel appropriate bringing to her front door so I went to where I felt safe. Or where I thought I felt safe,” Katie continued, referring initially to Ariana, then Lala.

Katie concluded by telling fans that she waited for an “appropriate” time to share her feelings with Ariana, adding they’ve had “plenty” of conversations since.

“To know me is to know I value trust, loyalty and integrity,” Kate concluded.

During Tuesday’s episode, Lala claimed that she and Katie “both had conversations” about their feelings regarding Ariana’s involvement in the sandwich shop following her success in the fallout of Scandoval. (Ariana and Tom Sandoval broke off their nine-year relationship after he cheated with former fellow VPR star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.)

“This time last year you said she wasn’t caught up on her rent for the sandwich show,” Lala said to Katie, who denied the claims. “I know what I am talking about.”

Kate did, however, admit to having some frustrations with Ariana, referring to her stint on Broadway in particular. (Ariana starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago earlier this year and is set to reprise her role in August.)

“[Ariana’s Broadway job] was the one time I wish I had gotten a little bit of a heads up because I didn’t find out about the Broadway thing,” Katie said. “I was like, ‘That would have been nice to know.’ The issues I was having was because of my own insecurities.”