Ariana Madix isn’t saying goodbye to her Chicago character, Roxie Hart, just yet.

“One is never enough! @arianamadix returns to CHICAGO on Broadway August 1 – 27th!” the official Chicago account posted via Instagram on Monday, May 6.

Madix, 38, was expected to conclude her run in March, but she extended the gig until April due to popular demand. Now, she’s adding several August dates to her calendar.

The Vanderpump Rules star made her Broadway debut in January, just one month after her casting news was announced. Madix revealed at the time that it’s been her “lifelong dream” to star on Broadway.

“It is literally the reason why anything else has ever happened,” Madix gushed during an interview with Extra. “It’s the reason why I majored in theater … it’s the reason why I lived [in NYC] so long ago. It’s ultimately even the reason I moved to L.A. in the first place, so it’s crazy.”

The news of Madix’s return to Chicago comes as multiple outlets are reporting that Bravo may take a break from filming new episodes of VPR season 12. The network reportedly feels like the cast may need a breather after filming following Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ cheating scandal in March 2023. (It’s also rumored that Madix’s gig as the host of Love Island season 6 may be playing a role in the pause.)

Sandoval, 40, seemingly confirmed that VPR would not be filming season 12 during the summer months as it has done so previously.

“I think one of the things is that, coming out of this scandal, it was like we picked up filming right when everything first happened,” Sandoval explained during an appearance on Fox’s New Day Cleveland on Wednesday, May 1. “And then we kind of had a very short break and then right into filming this season that you’re watching now, season 11.”

Sandoval noted that there was typically a quick around, saying, “What would end up happening, production would just be down, the last episode of the season, the reunion, then our secrets revealed or whatever it is, would air and then it’s maybe a couple weeks and we would be back into filming again.”

But with the potential hiatus, Sandoval added that the cast members would get a true break.

“They just wanna give it some time to breathe, take a break, maybe, I’m really excited about it,” he said. “Because it’s like every year we film my birthday. We film Scheana [Shay]’s birthday at times or whatever. To kind of have a different time of the year, it might bring a fresh sort of feeling to our show.”