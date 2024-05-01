Get ready for some sandwiches, because Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s Something About Her restaurant finally has an official opening date.

“Well, everyone’s been asking. They want sandwich shop updates. We finally have the update,” Maloney, 37, shared during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance on Tuesday, April 30. “We have a date.”

Andy Cohen, 55, responded by yelling “come on,” seemingly shocked by the news. The Bravo boss then prompted the Vanderpump Rules stars to reveal the date.

Something About Her will be opening its doors before the end of the month on Wednesday, May 22.

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney finally announce the long-awaited opening date for Something About Her! #PumpRules #WWHL pic.twitter.com/xAwZpMcoje — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) May 1, 2024

The timing of the announcement couldn’t have been more perfect as VPR fans have continued to raise eyebrows about the status of the West Hollywood restaurant. Maloney recently shut down rumors that Something About Her was a “scam” while speaking to E! News.

“We are so dangerously close, and I mean that in a positive way. I know it’s been a really long time coming and that’s felt by everyone,” Maloney said during the April 19 interview. “If we could have opened six months ago plus, we absolutely would have, but it’s been completely out of our hands. But we’re so excited.”

Maloney and Madix faced a series of ups and downs with the restaurant as the opening date was pushed back on multiple occasions. The Bravo stars first decided to open the business during the show’s ninth season, and viewers have gotten a first-hand look at the long road to the launch through multiple sandwich tastings filmed for VPR.

“There’s a location, 100 percent. It exists, there’s a door that you can walk through,” Maloney confirmed during the same E! interview. “We had to rip out an entire patio, so we’ve had to rework … we don’t have the awning up just yet.”

The duo previously told Us Weekly that when the sandwich shop opened there would be no VPR nods within the restaurant.

“Nothing is related to the show or any cast members at all [at Something About Her],” Maloney said in October 2023. Madix chimed in, adding, “We got to get some new material out there.”

They also discussed the establishment’s setbacks.

“We’re trying to focus on the things that we can control and then the powers that be with the things that we can’t control. We’re just rolling with the punches,” Madix explained at the time. Maloney added, “That’s the thing is that every time we turn around there’s something else.”