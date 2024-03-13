Vanderpump Rules fans who were confused by Lala Kent and Katie Maloney’s fight in this week’s episode are getting some clarity.

Lala, 33, revealed she and Katie, 37, had an offscreen falling out before the season 10 reunion last year.

“Right before the reunion of season 10, Katie had gone on a podcast saying, ‘The vibes were off with us,’” Lala said on the Wednesday, March 13, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast. “Something had happened and … we just never came back to where we were.”

The VPR reunion taped in March 2023 and aired that May. “It may be talked about [at] some point in time, I don’t know, I’m not going to talk about it today,” Lala continued. “But I feel like after that happened, we looked at each other differently, and we distanced ourselves.”

While Lala noted on Wednesday that she and Katie are “at a different place now,” she said that filming season 11 was a rocky road for the duo.

“There was just never resolution,” Lala explained. “It was one thing after the other that we just could not quite conquer and see eye to eye. As the season goes on though, you’ll see that we soften up with each other.”

During the Tuesday, March 12, episode of VPR, viewers watched as Lala and Katie had a heated exchange when Lala defended Scheana Shay for thinking about forgiving Tom Sandoval after his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Katie also wasn’t happy that Lala continued to compare her own split from Randall Emmett and how Ariana Madix is navigating the aftermath of ex Sandoval’s actions.

“I was mad at Katie in that moment,” Lala recalled on Wednesday. “I was like, ‘How dare you take me to a place where I look at you like you’re my enemy.’ … And I asked her, I said, ‘So why are you bringing this out of me right now? Like, you know me.’”

Katie previously revealed on a January 2023 episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast that she and Lala’s friendship had been struggling, saying, “Vibes are definitely off.”

Lala later took to her own podcast to react to Katie’s comments, telling listeners, “So many people asked about [Katie]. So of course, I was like, ‘Why are people asking this?’ Well, now I know that someone asked Katie this on her podcast, and she said, ‘The vibes are definitely off.’ So I guess the vibes are definitely off.”

Ahead of the premiere of season 11 in January, Lala gave an update on her friendship with Katie. “We have a rocky season, and it was extremely hard and sad,” Lala exclusively told Us Weekly. “Especially because we were just ride-or-die season 10. That made me sad, but we’re good.”

Lala explained that she enjoys having “friendships where we can have ups and downs and then find common ground,” adding, “I don’t want to always agree, I want to be able to evolve with you. I want you to teach me something about myself.”