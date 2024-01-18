Lala Kent is giving an update on her friendship with Katie Maloney ahead of the premiere of the “really tough” season of Vanderpump Rules.

“We have a rocky season, and it was extremely hard and sad,” Kent, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 17, at the VPR season 11 premiere event in Los Angeles. “Especially because we were just ride-or-die season 10. That made me sad, but we’re good.”

Kent explained that she likes having “friendships where we can have ups and downs and then find common ground” more than anything.

“I don’t want to always agree, I want to be able to evolve with you,” she added. “I want you to teach me something about myself.”

When it comes to Maloney, 37, specifically, Kent added: “I love Katie.”

One person Kent appears to have some lingering tension with, however, is former VPR cast member Kristen Doute. Fans started to speculate earlier Kent wasn’t on the best terms with Doute, 40, following an Amazon Live earlier this month. At the time, Kent was asked if she listens to Doute’s “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast.

“I don’t know who that is so no,” Kent responded, saying “no” when asked if she would ever be a guest on said podcast. “Does she still have a podcast? I don’t know.”

Kent played coy at Wednesday’s premiere party when asked about the potential rift. “I’m just going to let her stay over there and I’m going to stay right here,” she told Us, offering no further explanation.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will follow the show’s landmark 10th season, which offered more details into Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss affair, which was aptly dubbed Scandoval. Kent said that, for her, the forthcoming season will showcase her “processing my life” and crying a lot.

“I have two speeds. We’re either ripping someone’s head off or we’re sobbing. And this season we were sobbing because it was the only thing I could possibly do to process what I was going through,” Kent explained, seemingly alluding to her ups and downs with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. “Even before Scandoval happened, I was running in adrenaline, I was out for blood from every man in the world, I was ready to put all of their heads on spikes outside of my house.”

Following Scandoval, Kent said she was reminded of “why I think everyone’s a piece of s—t.” Even though Vanderpump Rules is a TV show, it’s also “real life” for the Bravolebrity.

“This is my reality. We have to either heal or we’re going to be in a hole,” she said. “This season you’ll see me at a crossroads in the path that I choose to take.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn