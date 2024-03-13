Katie Maloney is not forgiving or forgetting when it comes to Tom Sandoval‘s past wrongs — including how he contributed to the downfall of her marriage.

During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Tuesday, March 12, Katie, 37, discussed Sandoval’s attempt at redemption with Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Kristina Kelly. Scheana, 38, elicited a negative response from Katie when she opened up about the progress she’s made with Sandoval, 41.

“For the first time since all of this happened, I know without a shadow of a doubt that those were genuine tears,” she told the group, referencing her meditation session with Sandoval in a previous episode. In response, Kristina asked whether Scheana thought Sandoval was “more sad” about losing their friendship compared to “actually being out of a relationship” with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

“Honestly, yes,” Scheana said before repeating Sandoval’s claims about what led to his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. “Because he was so unhappy with her for so long.”

Scheana noted that she previously didn’t have the space to deal with losing Sandoval as a friend — until now.

“I am finally five months later actually going through the grieving process,” she explained. “Ariana has already grieved the loss of this. She’s making millions of dollars and living her best f—king life. I’m not there.”

The Vanderpump Rules costars originally found themselves divided in March 2023 when news broke about Sandoval and Ariana’s split due to his infidelity. Most of the friend group sided with Ariana, 38, but viewers have since seen Scheana, Lala, 33, and James Kennedy start to mend their issues with Sandoval throughout season 11.

Katie, however, refused to budge when it came to her dislike toward Sandoval, adding, “He is the type of individual that you want in your life? Because you miss the person that doesn’t exist.”

According to Scheana, there was too much history with Sandoval for her walk away entirely.

“Who he was before, I do miss,” she noted. “First year of NBC Upfronts [in 2013] when we were all in New York, Sandoval was the only person who even welcomed me into photos with this group.”

Katie swiftly pointed out that Sandoval’s show of kindness was “literally a million years” ago. “I am not hanging on to 12 years ago,” she added. “I just don’t have any sympathy and I am really waiting for this conversation to be over.”

In a confessional, Katie explained why she wasn’t here for Scheana rekindling her friendship with Sandoval.

“I wish Scheana would just wake the f—k up. Look at the situation for what it really is,” she told the cameras. “Sandoval never really gave a f—k about your friendship. Cut ties, move on and be a good friend to Ariana.”

Katie got emotional while talking to the group about her own problems with Sandoval.

“With all due respect, I simply wish you would get over it. That man has never offered me a sincere apology since the day I met him,” she said. “He has been awful to me. He interfered in my marriage. He made everyone think I was a monster. My own ex-husband [Tom Schwartz] I think.”

Katie concluded: “The fact that anyone is having trouble getting over this trash bag of a human is fathomless. Because this person — they are a demon.”

While still married to Schwartz, 41, Katie was vocal about how she felt Sandoval was getting too involved in her marriage. Sandoval’s apparent disdain for Katie meant he always sided with Schwartz, which drove a wedge between Schwartz and Katie.

Vanderpump Rules fans watched the ups and downs between Katie and Schwartz for more than a decade. After six years of marriage, Schwartz and Katie confirmed their split in March 2022.

“I held onto that relationship obviously because I was in love with him. I was envisioning, planning, wanting the future [and] everything with him. I think I was also very much broken,” Katie said during the September 2023 episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast. “My confidence and self-worth and everything was very much broken down.”

Katie also recalled never feeling “prioritized” compared to Schwartz’s professional ventures with Sandoval.

“He didn’t really have my back or defend me or make me feel supported or heard. I just wanted that validation from him. So I made myself smaller in ways. I lost myself. I was a shell of a woman,” she added at the time. “It took me working on myself in general — not really because of all of that — but I wasn’t feeling great in my body and in general. I wanted to boost my own confident and just started working on myself.”

The decision to end her marriage never came with any regrets for Katie.

“I was not asking for the world. I was asking for somebody to show up for me and they couldn’t. Over and over and over again. It just became a voice that became louder and louder and I couldn’t deny it anymore,” she explained. “It was over months — a period of months — and I just got to a point where I was like I need to get real with myself and real with him. I kind of just knew it. I became emotionally withdrawn. I still loved him but the love between us — that connection — that romance was not there anymore.”

Schwartz, meanwhile, addressed the mistakes he felt he made during her relationship with Katie on Watch What Happens Live in February 2023, telling Andy Cohen, “I strayed a few times. There were times I thought the relationship was going to come to an end and I was a sloppy douchebag. I don’t think I’ll ever get married again. I’ll fall in love, I just don’t think I’ll ever be married again.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.