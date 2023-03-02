Not on the best terms. Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney hit a major obstacle while trying to put on a united front amid their divorce.

During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Wednesday, March 1, Tom, 40, and Katie, 36, addressed her issues with Scheana Shay.

“There’s a person that has come in and is meddling,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host said, referring to Scheana’s attempts to set Tom up with Raquel Leviss.

In response, the TomTom cofounder caused an argument with Katie after he defended Scheana, 37.

“Tom just stop it. I don’t care, I don’t like it. It makes me feel uncomfortable. I am not being irrational. And then here’s Scheana acting like a f—king moron,” Katie continued, to which the Minnesota native replied, “It’s like you are trying to create imaginary boundaries on things that don’t even exist. Like the Raquel thing isn’t even a thing.”

Their conversation took a turn when Tom’s focus shifted to offscreen patrons at his bar. The businessman attempted to shake someone’s hand before Katie shoved the person away.

“You can’t [stop me from talking to someone] because it reflects poorly on my business,” Tom told Katie. “It’s always about you, isn’t it? I think you should leave — I would prefer actually if you left. [There is] bad energy in here. Emotionally entitled bad energy.”

Before her onscreen exit, the Utah native slammed her ex for treating her “poorly.” Tom, however, disagreed about how Katie was handling their friendship following their split.

“When we were still together this would happen a lot and I was forced to choose another temporary ultimatum. We are not married anymore so not my problem anymore,” he said in a confessional before addressing his drama with friends at Schwartz and Sandy’s. “Just having a bad night with Katie. My arch nemesis.”

The former couple, who started dating ahead of the hit Bravo show’s debut in 2013, announced their decision to part ways before filming season 10. As cameras started rolling, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the bar owner got cozy with Raquel, 28, at Scheana and Brock Davies‘ wedding.

Tom recently clarified that he wasn’t trying to upset his ex-wife after their breakup. “I never want to do anything to hurt Katie. I still love her,” he exclusively told Us on February 22. “Maybe from time to time I can be careless or slightly inconsiderate, But in regard to Katie, I never want to hurt her. It was never my intention. Given everything that we’ve been through, I feel like we’re on pretty good terms.”

