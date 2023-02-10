Putting him on blast. Katie Maloney had a very public response after Tom Schwartz defended his decision to hook up with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

Katie, 36, took to social media on Thursday, February 9, to share a screenshot of Tom’s comments about her.

“I’m firmly on #TeamKatieMaloney this season of #PumpRules, but I wish everyone else the best on their journeys,” the host of the “Everything Iconic” podcast Danny Pellegrino tweeted on Wednesday, February 8, about the season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, to which the TomTom cofounder, 40, replied, “Me as well :).”

The Utah native, for her part, reposted the interaction via Instagram Stories, writing, “OK sure #noregrets.” She also tagged her former spouse.

Ahead of the hit Bravo show’s return, Tom noted that he stood by his brief romance with Raquel, 28. “In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I’ll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 7. “In terms of any long-term romance with me and Raquel, I don’t know how much chemistry is there.”

The Minnesota native added: “I’m glad to know her closer as a friend and I really appreciate her now and I see her in a whole different light. Not because of the kiss, but just getting to know her on a deeper level as a human being. She’s so cool and I never really got to that point with her.”

Tom also pointed out that he felt bad about Katie’s reaction, saying, “I regret hurting Katie though because that was never my intention. Maybe it was a little selfish because I just was so sick of having this little rain cloud above my head.”

While the cast was filming season 10, Us confirmed that Tom got cozy with the former pageant queen at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding.

“Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2022. The insider noted that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the duo.

The unexpected connection came amid Tom’s divorce from Katie following more than a decade together. “Well this sucks,” he wrote via Instagram in March 2022. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Tom continued: “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—king canned Instagram caption. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word [because] it’s too painful. We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner.”

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, whose divorce from Tom was finalized in October 2022, discussed the new boundaries between her and the restaurant owner.

“I realize that I am not the only one going through a heartbreak. I really value my friendship with Tom and I want to remain friends,” she shared in the Vanderpump Rules premiere, which aired on Wednesday. “But there’s just one rule — don’t hook up with anyone in the friend group.”