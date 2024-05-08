Ariana Madix is firing back at a Love Island fan who had some words to say about her new hosting gig.

“You are no Maya [Jama],” one user wrote on Madix and Peacock’s joint Instagram post teasing the new season of Love Island USA, referring to the host of the U.K.’s Love Island.

“That’s obvious, dear,” Madix, 38, replied. “I could never be nor am i trying to be the queen that is maya jama. and guess what? it would be weird if i did. i am me and i am going to bring my best self to my dream hosting job doing what i do best: BE MYSELF. have a good day.”

In the teaser for Love Island USA, uploaded via social media, Madix reads a text that said, “Ariana Madix, will you host Peacock’s new Love Island USA?” to which she enthusiastically replied, “Yes!”

Madix proceeded to pack her bags and head off on a day full of travels — including riding a Vespa, on top of an airplane and on a surfboard. “Who’s ready to couple up?” Madix asked as she hit the sand, with a wink.

The Vanderpump Rules star confirmed in March that she was tapped as the new host of Love Island USA. “Talk about a bombshell. This summer, I’m trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis,” Madix shared in an Instagram video. “I’m hosting the next season of Love Island USA, streaming this summer on Peacock. I can’t wait to stir up some trouble in paradise.”

Related: ‘Love Island USA’ Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together? They got a text — and found love in the Love Island USA villa. The beloved British dating show made its way across the pond in 2019, following a crop of American bombshells searching for The One in a luxury tropical villa. In season 1, eventual winners Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli had a connection […]

Madix filmed the clip seemingly standing on the stage in New York City’s Ambassador Theatre for her stint as Roxie Hart in Chicago. “See you in the villa for an all new season of @loveislandusa hosted by me!” she captioned the video.

Madix’s announcement came after rumors that she was taking over for former host Sarah Hyland, who announced her exit from the show days before.

“Well, just got a text 😂. I’m disappointed the news had to break this way but it is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer,” Hyland, 33, wrote in an Instagram Story post in March. “I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA. While I’m sad I can’t return, I hope to see lots of love this summer on Peacock this upcoming season!”

Love Island USA airs on July 11 on Peacock.