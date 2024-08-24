Love Island USA’s Daia McGhee has some thoughts about how Ariana Madix handled the show’s recent season 6 reunion.

After the highly anticipated reunion aired on Monday, August 19, McGhee took to social media to air out some of her grievances. In a fan-captured TikTok live video, McGhee recalled a moment during filming where the cast discussed the infamous fire pit scene and debate over whether fellow cast members Leah Kateb or Liv Walker had played a bigger role in the decision that sent home Andrea Carmona, who was paired up with Rob Rausch at the time.

McGhee claimed that Madix asked the Islanders to raise their hand for who they thought took a backseat in the elimination discussion. According to McGhee, no one raised their hands, prompting Madix to ask again.

When met with the exact same reaction, McGhee claimed Madix, who’s been featured on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules for 10 seasons, said that she was treated “way worse” on reality TV and told the Islanders they needed to “just get over it.”

“Respectfully, as a host you don’t say your experience was way worse than what we are going through, because at the end of the day Love Island’s numbers did way bigger,” McGhee, who was dumped from the villa on day 24 of the season, said.

“I just feel like as a host of the show it’s your job to not pick favorites,” she continued. “It’s your job to just be the mediator in the situation. It’s your job to ask the questions that people actually want to see.”

Following the reunion, some of the cast went to see Madix’s performance in the Broadway musical Chicago. Serena Page, JaNa Craig, Kaylor Martin and Liv Walker were all in attendance and even snapped a photo with the Bravo star in costume. McGhee was not present.

This isn’t the first time a Love Island host has faced drama. Last year, when Sarah Hyland hosted, she had a tense moment with contestant Keenan Anunay. After it was revealed he would be sent home, his partner, Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray wanted to leave the show with him. When Hyland confirmed the decision with Gray, Anunay took issue with her intonation, claiming it “sounded mad disrespectful.”

After a fellow Islander apologized for Anunay’s actions, the Modern Family alum responded, “Boys will be boys.”

Love Island USA season 6 is now streaming on Peacock.