The Best and Funkiest Looks at the ‘Love Island’ Season 6 Reunion: Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, More

By
Love Island Reunion Looks
15
Getty Images (3)

Love Island USA’s fan favorites showed off their style at the season 6 reunion.

Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig and Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera commanded attention at the show’s reunion, which took place in New York City on Wednesday, August 14.

Leah showed off her figure in a mermaid silhouette dress featuring thin straps, a fitted bodice and a flared skirt complete with cheetah and floral print. She teamed the piece with dainty bracelets, soft glam and loose curls.

JaNa rocked a gray frock equipped with a one-shoulder neckline, a pleated design and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with chrome heels and matching bracelets.

Daniela, meanwhile, opted for a loosely fitted frock featuring a white silky design and floral pattern. She elevated her look with gold jewelry and soft curls.

Keep scrolling to see all of the Love Island USA season 6 reunion looks:

