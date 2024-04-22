Luke Bryan laughed off his recent fall after being asked on American Idol about the now-viral moment.

During the Sunday, April 21, episode of the singing competition series, host Ryan Seacrest referenced Bryan’s recent tumble.

“I just want to check to make sure. Luke, you’re moving OK?” Seacrest, 49, joked. “You looked alright at the open of the show there. Are you damaged in any way?”

Fellow judge Katy Perry subsequently urged Bryan, 47, to share his side of the story. Bryan, initially pretended he didn’t know what Seacrest was referring to, saying, “What are you talking about, Ryan?”

After Seacrest played a clip of Bryan’s headline-making slip, the country singer called the moment “good old-fashioned foolishness.”

“I’m alright, baby!” Bryan added. “[It was] actually the best moment of the night.”

Bryan remained in good spirits when he performed John Mellencamp’s “Small Town” during the live TV broadcast.

Footage from the Saturday, April 20, event showed Bryan abruptly falling on his back after slipping on a fan’s phone before laughing off the incident.

“Hold on. Did anybody get that?” Bryan asked the crowd as he checked himself for potential injuries. “It’s OK. Hey, my lawyer will be calling.”

Bryan threw the phone back into the crowd before asking whether anyone filmed his fall. “You’re Snapchatting. You can’t Snapchat this s–t,” he told an audience member. “Oh, yes! Alright, here we go again. There I am, there we go … there it is! This is viral, alright, this is viral.”

Bryan had been in the news earlier this month for addressing speculation about his “red” eyes and swollen hands. Bryan clarified in an interview earlier this month that his appearance wasn’t from smoking marijuana following fan concern.

“Just so we know, if I do interviews and I look like I’ve been smoking pot, that’s not true. I’ve been catching bass,” Bryan told Audacy on April 16 about his allergy. “If I touch a bass, my eyes will get red, my hands will swell if I have to take the hook out. I’ll get in front of it. I’m like, ‘I know I’m going to fish today,’ so I’ll take an Allegra in the morning.”

Bryan said he “spent years” unaware about his health scare.

“My dad would take me on these fishing trips, and I would be in the back of the boat like wheezing, maybe in need of an EpiPen,” he recalled. “My dad was just like, [‘Suck it up,’] we just thought it was allergies [to] the trees, but it’s actually touching the bass.”

Bryan went on to joke that his experience could help others who’ve been “cursed by the touch” of fish, adding, “So, maybe I can bring awareness. It’s really sunfish, like a brim, a shell cracker. Any of those things, they wipe me out pretty good.”

American Idol airs on ABC Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.