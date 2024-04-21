Luke Bryan Falls During Concert After Slipping on Fan’s Cell Phone

Luke Bryan took quite the tumble while on stage.

During his performance at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, April 20, Bryan, 47, abruptly fell on his back. Bryan began laughing as he sat up and held the phone for the audience to see.

“Hold on. Did anybody get that?” Bryan asked, per fan footage shared via YouTube, as he checked his elbow for any injuries he sustained from the fall.

“It’s OK. Hey, my lawyer will be calling,” Bryan joked as he tossed the phone to an attendee.

Related: Luke Bryan’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Luke Bryan has seen incredible success in the spotlight — while simultaneously dealing with unimaginable lows. The country star has suffered through multiple losses in his life: his brother, Chris Bryan, died in a car accident in the ‘90s; several years later, his sister, Kelly Bryan, passed away in 2007. Kelly’s husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, […]

Bryan proceeded to ask one of the audience members to see the video of his accident. “You’re Snapchatting. You can’t Snapchat this s–t,” Bryan said.

When one fan handed him their phone, he held it up for the rest of the audience to see. “Oh, yes!” he exclaimed when he saw the tumble and replayed the footage. “Alright, here we go again. There I am, there we go … there it is!”

Bryan teased that he needed something to get the internet talking, adding, “This is viral, alright, this is viral.” He also encouraged his fans to use the hashtag “Love You, Miss You, Mean It,” referencing one of his hit tracks.

As Bryan got up from the floor, he pretended to wipe away the spot where he fell before starting up his performance again.

The next day, Bryan took to his Instagram to post a montage from the first leg of his tour. “Let’s go #MindOfACountryBoyTour,” he captioned the upload on Sunday, April 21.

Bryan’s Canadian leg of his Mind of a Country Boy Tour is set to wrap up on Thursday, April 25. The country star will begin the next part of his tour in June, when he travels to Jacksonville, Florida.

In the meantime, fans can watch Bryan judge on American Idol, where he has held the role on the reality competition singing series with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie since season 16 in 2018.

After Perry, 39, announced in February that this season would “probably” be her last, Bryan confessed he wasn’t surprised by her decision.

“I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it — it wasn’t like a huge shock,” Bryan told Taste of Country earlier this month. “I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with [Jimmy] Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done.”

American Idol airs on ABC on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.