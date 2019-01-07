Macaulay Culkin sent brother Kieran Culkin multiple Twitter messages as Kieran attended the 2019 Golden Globes as a nominee for his performance in the HBO drama Succession. There was only one problem: Kieran didn’t see any of his older sibling’s posts.

“Oh, was he?” Kieran, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at the HBO Golden Globes Party when asked about Macaulay, 38, live-tweeting Kieran’s night at the awards show. “Oh man! I haven’t seen that. I’m on no social media, so I did not see any of that.”

During the Globes red carpet, Macaulay either didn’t realize Kieran was nominated or was just joking around. “Oh s—t! My brother is at the Golden Globes?!” he tweeted. “That is so cool!”

And during the ceremony, he wrote, “HOLY S—T KIERAN IS NOMINATED??? WHAT IS SUCCESSION?! Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year.”

The former child star also admired Kieran’s seating assignment. “Whoa! Kieran has such good seats!” he observed. “Dude, ask Gaga why she isn’t following me on Twitter!”

And Macaulay shared a screenshot of his former Home Alone costar unwittingly photobombing a Henry Winkler red carpet interview. “Oh my god, there he is!” Macaulay wrote. “Hi, bro!”

Kieran also told Us his and Macaulay’s support for one another comes naturally. “Because family,” he said. “That’s easy, right? I mean, you got family!”

And Kieran revealed the former child star hasn’t hit him up for a guest-starring gig on Succession. “Definitely not. Nothing like that,” he said, before pointing out the other irons Macaulay has in the fire. “Have you checked out his [parody lifestyle site] Bunny Ears? Yeah, and did you see his Google ad? How awesome was that?”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

