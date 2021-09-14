Enough to make a movie! On Sunday, September 12, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker closed out the MTV Video Music Awards with a performance of their hit, “Papercuts.” However, that wasn’t the plan. As Us Weekly exclusively reported, they planned to take the stage earlier in the night, but it was switched at the very last minute.

“Machine Gun Kelly buried himself in a grave as they were setting up to perform. He then burst out of the dirt in his grave, ran off stage and said something to Travis,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us on Sunday. “He was throwing elbows and seemed very upset before running backstage. The crew came and rolled off MGK’s grave and Travis’ huge drum off the stage.”

The following night, Kelly, 31, appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, revealing that he didn’t plan on smashing his guitar at the end of his performance, and hinted that it had something to do with what happened earlier in the night.

“I kinda did it out of,” the “My Bloody Valentine” singer said before stopping himself. “There could be a documentary about everything that happened backstage at the VMAs last night. I wasn’t supposed to close out the show.”

He went on to explain that he “was in the grave in the middle of the show” and was taken out. The Dirt actor didn’t elaborate on why the switch-up was made.

The performance was only one of the drama-filled moments in the Midnight in the Switchgrass star’s night, as he got into a squabble with Conor McGregor on the red carpet. The fighter, 33, was seen throwing a drink on Kelly and throwing punches. The athlete later told Entertainment Tonight that “absolutely nothing” happened between the men.

“I don’t know the guy. Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean?” the UFC star said on Sunday night. “I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Kelly, for his part, was asked about the fight on the carpet, but refused to answer, instead slapping away a Variety reporter’s microphone.

After taping his late night interview, the “Hangover Cure” singer performed at the Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park, while Fox, 35, walked the red carpet at the Met Gala. The couple met up after the fashion event wrapped, attending the afterparty at the Cathédrale restaurant.