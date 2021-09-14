Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Coordinate Outfits for Met Gala Afterparty

Date night! Megan Fox attended the 2021 Met Gala without boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on Monday, September 13, but the duo reunited for the afterparty.

The Transformers star, 35, and the rapper, 31, held hands to an afterparty at the Cathédrale restaurant in New York City. While Fox rocked a red, one-shoulder studded mini dress, Kelly donned a black sheer shirt with a black leather jacket. The sleeve of the jacket was embellished with red jeweled roses, perfectly matching his girlfriend’s look.

The “My Bloody Valentine” singer was unable to attend the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, since he had a concert at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage across town.

The Jennifer’s Body actress, however, stunned at the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed gala, wearing a long-sleeve red Dundas gown with a high slit and multiple cutouts. She accessorized the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and red strappy high heels. Fox also showed off new bangs on the carpet and pulled the rest of her hair into a sleek braid.

Although the couple didn’t walk the Met carpet together, they spent the previous night in the public eye. The duo, who met on set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020, walked the VMAs red carpet on Sunday, September 12, together, where she wore a sheer dress over a glitter bikini.

“I’m heavily influenced by whatever he pulls out of his closet,” the New Girl alum told reporters on the VMAs red carpet when asked about her daring look.

She was later joined by Kourtney Kardashian on the VMAs stage to introduce Kelly and Travis Barker‘s performance.

“I’m a huge fan of this next performer, I’ve watched him grow, and not just as a performer but as a person,” the model said at the time. “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies.”

Scroll down to see photos of Kelly and Fox after the Met Gala: