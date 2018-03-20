Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, isn’t a fan of Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer. McKinney slammed his Teen Mom OG costars on Twitter as the Monday, March 19, episode aired.

The drama began when a viewer tweeted, “Lol at Mackenzie wondering if Maci has moved on from the past and claiming Ryan left her. You and Ryan are the ones constantly bringing up ancient history, and clearly aren’t over S–T #TeenMomOG.”

McKinney, 28, came across the tweet and shared his two cents. “Well when you have 2 jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his ass wiped, what do you [expect] the dinner convos to be?” he replied. “They should thank Maci for paying their ‘nursing school’….but that’s none of my business.”

Well when you have 2 jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his ass wiped, what do you the dinner convos to be? 🤷🏻‍♂️ They should thank Maci for paying their "nursing school"….but that's none of my business ☕️🐸 https://t.co/Ij2Ay83Pz6 — ™ (@tmon3yy) March 20, 2018

During Monday’s episode, Edwards, 30, and Standifer, 21, said they want to have a baby together. He is already the father of 9-year-old son Bentley with Bookout, whom he dated until 2010. (Bookout, 26, also shares daughter Jayde, 2, and son Maverick, 21 months, with McKinney.) Meanwhile, Standifer is the mother of 3-year-old son Hudson with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens. She married Edwards in May 2017 before he headed to rehab for drug abuse.

Standifer spoke out in support of her husband later in the episode, telling a friend that he has never been an absent father with Bentley.

Edwards and Standifer have yet to publicly respond to McKinney’s tweet.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

