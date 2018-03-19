Catelynn Lowell looked so refreshed during the Monday, March 19, episode of Teen Mom OG, when she received her first visit for “family week” in treatment. Tyler Baltierra was thrilled but had so much going on with the clothing company and dealing with his dad’s treatment, he felt so overwhelmed.

However, the whole family week visit was about therapy with Catelynn and her parents. Both her mother and father agreed that they felt she was doing great and that the miscarriage was the “trigger” for her break down.

“All I know is that I think the miscarriage was probably one of the most traumatic things she’s ever dealt with,” Tyler told them.

Amber’s Brother Questions Andrew

During Leah‘s break from school, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon brought her to Florida for vacation. While there, Amber’s brother Shawn (a.k.a. “Bubby”) finally met Andrew and asked the tough questions, making sure he wasn’t just with her for money.

They also talked about a future wedding. Amber said she’d been engaged four times before and they hadn’t yet talked about when they’d get married. Andrew also joked it would be around June. Shawn then asked if they’d get a prenup — Amber said no.

More Kids To Come?

Maci Bookout came home from her trip to Nicaragua to good news, as her husband Taylor McKinney revealed their clothing line had been doing great. He decided to take a ride to Jacksonville to the new warehouse and brought Bentley along for a boys’ trip.

Meanwhile, Ryan Edwards‘ wife Mackenzie Standifer decided she was going back to school. However, they both said they wanted to have another baby! When speaking to her friend, Mackenzie defended Ryan’s past relationship with his son, Bentley, saying he’s never been an absent father.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

