Decision day has arrived … and it may just be the last day as a couple for Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk. The pair have had quite the up and down journey during season 8 of Married at First Sight, and when Kate walks into decision day, she doesn’t seem too excited.

Immediately, the experts ask the pair what the best part of the experience was.

“The thing I’m most happy about in the marriage was just getting to know you,” Luke, 30, tells her. “You’re just very genuine and you get terrible jokes which is really enjoyable to hang around with.”

Kate, 27, replies, complimenting his personality, sense of humor and drive. “I feel like this past week I’ve actually started to notice and can see and tell that you do actually like me … I care about you, we’ve gotten so close. You like me now!”

However, when the word “attractive” comes into play, things go downhill.

“I find it attractive that we’re on the same page with a lot of things. Like, I don’t have to say stuff and you just know what I’m talking about already,” Luke reveals. Kate’s facial expression is not a happy one. And it only gets worse when Dr. Pepper Schwartz asks the couple about their sex life.

However, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the couple don’t look thrilled. During the March 26, episode, Kate told her friends she’s not herself around Luke. “My heart is saying, ‘Look out for yourself,’ so that’s what I’m trying to do even though I want to be married more than anything,” she said. “I’m leaning towards a divorce.”

Later in the episode, she said there was “something special” about him that made her think about sticking it through.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Tuesday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

