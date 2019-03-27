Stephanie Might Dump AJ on ‘Married At First Sight’

Some serious thinking to do! The couples enjoyed one last week together on the Tuesday, March 26, episode of Married at First Sight before decision day arrived, and many of them sounded like they were ready to call it quits. Stephanie was constantly bothered by AJ’s horrible temper, and Jasmine was waiting until the day to decide what she was going to do. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Stephanie Might Dump AJ

AJ was confident going into decision day that he would be with his wife forever, but Stephanie seemed scared for what a future could look like due to her husband’s temper.

“AJ’s frustrations can sometimes get overwhelming,” she said. “I worry about what troubles may come in the future.”

She brought it up to him that, when he gets frustrated, it seriously concerns her — but he wasn’t listening and was trying to steal food off of her plate while she was talking.

“I see it and, of course, it’s not anything that I want to see again,” she said. “Unfortunately, you can’t always put on your best self.”

She started to sound like she might want to be out of the marriage before something goes wrong, but we can’t be sure what she’ll do next week.

Kristine Was Unsure About Keith

Keith and Kristine haven’t had many problems, but as decision day approached, Kristine wasn’t so sure anymore.

“There [are] so many things I like about him, but there [are] also a lot of things that really annoy me,” she said.

Keith knew he wanted to be with Kristine and said he was falling in love with her, and he realized he needed to express his feelings before the big day.

“I feel like I’m married to the person I’m supposed to be with,” he said. “I need to step up to the plate and tell her how I feel before I lose her.”

He seemed confident and like he had a plan going into decision day, so we’ll have to wait until next week to see what he does.

Kate Was Seriously Conflicted

After the mini-moon disaster, Kate was pretty much ready to call it quits even though a part of her still wants to be with Luke. She met up with some friends to talk about her marriage, and they were very frank; they wanted her to get a divorce.

“I realize I’m not myself (with Luke),” she said. “My heart is saying look out for yourself, so that’s what I’m trying to do even though I want to be married more than anything. … I’m leaning towards a divorce.”

Kate brought it up with Luke and he was very quiet as usual, which didn’t make her confident going into decision day. However, she kept making statements about both sides that made it almost impossible to guess what she was going to do.

“I do think there’s something special about him that just keeps bringing me back to a place where I want to stay together,” she said. “It would be a great amazing love story if we were able to be together forever.”

Jasmine Was Indecisive

Jasmine seriously had no idea what she was going to do into decision day. She was trying to look at their marriage from an objective standpoint to see if it would even work out.

“I am starting to learn that Will is leaning to stay together and that makes me feel a little bit scared,” she said. “I’ll be disappointed if it’s over because I do like Will, but I’m not sure if we are a match in the long term.”

When they spent the night before decision day a part, she revealed to Will she still had not made a choice.

“I need some space so that I can make a decision for tomorrow,” she said.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime (produced by Kinetic Content) on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

