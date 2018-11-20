Baby on the way! Shawniece Jackson went into labor during the Tuesday, November 19, episode of Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After. Jephte Pierre tried to stay calm through the stressful situation and mentally prepare to become a dad. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Shawniece and Jephte were a month away from their due date when she woke up in the middle of the night with horrible pains. She was positive the baby was coming early.

“I just want to make sure that she’s safe and that the baby is safe,” Jephte said.

On the ride to the hospital, she completely lost it. She was screaming and smacking Jephte since she couldn’t control her pain. She made it to the hospital and went straight to the delivery room. The episode ended before the baby was actually delivered!

Anthony Finally Takes the Lead

Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta made it a point to focus on their relationship both before and after the baby was born. Anthony admitted this week that “one of his biggest fears” was that their relationship would become all about their kid. They took a dance class this week to keep their regular date night and Ashley had a hard time letting Anthony lead.

She finally submitted and followed his lead, but had to let the viewers know that he only leads their relationship on the dance floor.

“I don’t have to do everything he says at home, but on the dance floor I should follow Anthony,” Ashley said.

Danielle Tries to Trash Bobby’s Stuff

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman prepped for their move by downsizing their stuff. Bobby wanted to try to save as much as possible to conserve money while Danielle wanted to trash everything, especially Bobby’s things.

“Danielle is definitely taking charge and deciding what goes and what stays,” Bobby said. “It seems to me like we’re getting rid of all my stuff.”’

He added that marriage is a compromise, but it seemed yet again like he was the only one making a compromise: “If it was up to me, I would probably get rid of hardly anything … but at the same time, I just want to make her happy.”

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

