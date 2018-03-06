One month or bust! On the Tuesday, March 6, episode of Married at First Sight, the couples were celebrating one month of marriage – though some were closer to wedding bliss than others. With four weeks behind them, things started getting real. Here’s how it all went down.

Jonathan and Molly Make Up

Jonathan kicked things off with Molly by trying to make amends for their recent fight. (ICYMI, he had brought up the fact that she’d had a threesome in college and she was not happy about it.) He gave her a peace offering of flowers, complete with white flags in the bouquet. She accepted the apology and they vowed to fight more fairly moving forward. They went apple picking to celebrate 30 days together and joked that they’d barely made it, but the truth was, they were getting along better than they had in a while. She still seemed miles from sleeping with him, though.

Jacqueline Gets Upset with Ryan … Again

Ryan tried to assuage Jacqueline’s fears that he was too busy for her by setting aside time for a romantic date on a soccer field. After kicking around the ball for a bit they enjoyed a picnic and she reiterated that she was happy spending time together no matter what they were doing. That didn’t last long, though, and just a few days later she was upset all over again when he decided to go drinking with his friends (without her).

Shawniece Breaks Down in Tears Over Jephte’s Gift

Jephte commemorated his one-month anniversary with Shawniece with a piece of wall art declaring “Mr. & Mrs. Pierre.” She broke down in tears because she was so touched by the thoughtful gift. She gave him socks. (He said he appreciated that she tried.) They then had a lengthy discussion about what they should name their kids … in other words, things were going well.

