Old haunts! Kristine found naked photos of Keith’s ex-girlfriend during the Tuesday, February 12, episode of Married At First Sight. The whole situation really made her angry and insecure, even though their marriage has been seemingly perfect so far. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Kristine Finds Nudes In Keith’s Phone

Kristine and Keith did an exercise where they looked through each other’s phones to build trust, and Kristine found something she definitely didn’t like. She found tons of pictures of Keith’s ex — and some were inappropriate. He tried to shake it off, but she was upset.

“Realistically, we both had significant others before we met each other but it’s kind of hurtful that he’s holding on to these photos,” Kristine said. “It’s making me insecure.”

She wanted him to delete all the photos, and Keith finally realized that it hurt his wife.

“Kristine is my queen now and I have to show her that she really is the only person for me,” Keith said. “I really feel bad that Kristine had to go through this.”

Luke Accused Kate of Alcoholism

The experts had to confront Luke yet again after he told producers behind Kate’s back that he thought she had a drinking problem. He thought she drank to cope with him not being attracted to her, and it bothered him. When they told Kate about it, she was livid.

“I don’t think I have a problem,” she said, getting mad that Luke never told her. “He’s never said anything to me. In fact, he’s the one giving me the alcohol I’m drinking.”

Luke later explained that he had lost a friend get to a drunk driving accident, so he’s always approached drinking differently than others. It made Kate a bit relieved to see where he was coming from, but she still was frustrated with his communication style.

Will Reveals His Fantasy

Jasmine was still frustrated that Will hadn’t made a move to have sex with her yet. So, they did a fishbowl exercise to start conversations between them that they didn’t previously have.

“Communication is what Will says he needs to feel intimate and since we haven’t had sex yet, I’m hoping that this will get him going,” Jasmine said.

Jasmine had to ask Will what his fantasy was, and he told her to wear some glasses and act like a “librarian book nerd.”

“So you’re into nerds?” Jasmine laughed at him, but ultimately agreed to try something new for her husband.

From 0 to 100

AJ believed he and Stephanie couldn’t be in a better place. They have a very romantic relationship and good communication and he seems pleased with his wife.

“We really do make such a good team,” AJ said. “I feel like we’re really becoming a power couple.”

However, he is constantly losing his temper at Stephanie for no reason, which bothered her. This week’s blow up was because Stephanie asked him where he wanted to eat, and he was hangry.

“With AJ, the smallest things can set him off and he can get really short and snippy,” Stephanie said, frustrated. If he doesn’t stop freaking out on her for no reason, there’s no way this will work out.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime (produced by Kinetic Content) on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

