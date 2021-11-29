He’s back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise.

The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Monday, November 29, sharing an image of the script’s first page via Twitter. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote alongside the image.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance was penned by Reid Carolin, who wrote both the 2012 original and 2015’s Magic Mike XXL. Director Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the first but not the second film, returns to the franchise for the threequel.

Tatum also tagged streaming service HBO Max, which is where the movie will debut. A release date has not been set.

The films follow Tatum’s character Mike Lane, a stripper who is loosely inspired by the actor’s brief stint as a performer before he found success in Hollywood.

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same,” Tatum said in a statement.

Soderbergh, 58, revealed that the live show in Las Vegas, which debuted in 2017, convinced him to return for the next movie.

“As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie,” the director said in a press release. “Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized!”

Casting has not yet been announced, but the Step Up actor joked about the cast earlier this month. Lenny Kravitz, father of Tatum’s girlfriend Zoë Kravitz, posted a photo showing off his abs that caught the actor’s attention.

“Good god man,” the Alabama native commented on the post. “What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?”

The “American Woman” singer, 57, replied, “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”

Though casting news hasn’t been released, fans will meet some new Magic Mikes soon. The third movie’s announcement comes just weeks before the stripper franchise expands into new territory: reality TV.

Finding Magic Mike follows 10 men who have “lost their magic,” per HBO Max, and try to get their confidence back by learning the Magic Mike moves. The winner gets to be known as “The Real Magic Mike,” a cash prize and a chance to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Vegas. All seven episodes drop on December 16 on HBO Max.