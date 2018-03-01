Channeling an icon! Mama June Shannon is showing off her slimmed-down physique by recreating one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic looks in a new WE tv photoshoot.

The reality star, 38, transformed into the Hollywood legend by wearing a white halter top dress similar to the one Monroe wore in the 1955 film, Seven Year Itch, to promote the season 2 finale of her show Mama June: From Not to Hot, airing Friday, March 2.

She shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday, March 1, wearing her blonde hair in the glamorous retro hairstyle that the late actress was famous for and paired it with silver high-heeled shoes and bright red lipstick. “Check me out channeling my inner Marilyn Monroe,” she captioned a snap from the shoot.

In the photos, Shannon is all smiles as the dress flows in the wind while she recreates Monroe’s iconic pose. In a different snap, the WE tv star posed with her hands on her waist, highlighting her slimmer frame.

Season 1 of the WE tv reality series chronicled Shannon’s dramatic 300-pound weight loss, which she revealed to fans in March 2017. After undergoing weight loss surgeries and a lifestyle change, she now weighs 170 pounds. Season 2 followed the TV family as they faced new challenges in their lives and with their health. In a trailer for the season finale, the mom of four has complications with her eye and she has to undergo emergency surgery after her retina detaches.

The season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv on Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

