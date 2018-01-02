Off the market! Mama June Shannon has a new man in her life and will be revealing his identity during the season 2 premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot on Friday, January 12, WE tv confirms to Us Weekly.

Although little is known about the 38-year-old reality star’s new boyfriend, she was previously in a tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. While speaking to Wendy Williams in April 2017, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch alleged that her ex was “very emotionally and physically abusive” with her and her daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin,” Jessica “Chubbs” and Anna “Chickadee.”

Although Sugar Bear is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s paternal father, Shannon said at the time that he doesn’t have a relationship with the pageant star.

Sugar Bear, who has since moved on from Shannon and wed Jennifer Lamb in February 2017, later denied his ex’s claims in a statement to Radar Online. “No, I never abused them kids. I loved them kids,” he told Radar at the time.

The second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot will showcase Shannon coparenting with Sugar Bear and Lamb. In the trailer above, Lamb shows up at Shannon’s home to discuss visitation with Alana and Sugar Bear is also heard threatening to take Shannon to court.

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns to WE tv on Friday, January 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

