Marc Summers walked out of Quiet on Set after he learned about the documentary’s subject matter in the middle of his interview.

“They asked me what I thought of [Nickelodeon], and the first 10 to 12 seconds — from what I understand — in this documentary is me saying all these wonderful things. But they did a bait and switch on me. They ambushed me,” Summers, 72, said in a Thursday, April 4, teaser for his upcoming appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Friday, April 5, per Variety.

Summers claimed that before sitting down to conduct the interview, he was never told that the docuseries was going to cover the toxic work environment on set during Dan Schneider’s reign.

“They never told me what this documentary was really about. And so they showed me a video of something that I couldn’t believe was on Nickelodeon,” he alleged. “And I said, ‘Well, let’s stop the tape right here. What are we doing?’”

The former Double Dare host revealed after the bombshell was dropped on him, he walked out. After having a conversation about his interview, Summer claimed he was told that he was no longer going to be featured in the ID series, which wasn’t the case.

“I left. So I got a phone call about six weeks ago saying you’re totally out of the show. And I went, ‘Great,’” he claimed. “Then they called me about four weeks ago and said, ‘Well, you’re in it, but you’re only in the first part of it because you talked about the positive stuff of Nickelodeon. What they didn’t tell me — and they lied to me about — was the fact that they put in that other thing where they had the camera on me when they ambushed me. And so, now we get into a whole situation about who’s unethical.”

In the docuseries, Summers can be seen watching a clip and asking the camera, “Did that air on Nickelodeon?” Before the moment, the doc shared several suggestive scenes from some of Schneider’s programming including Zoey 101, Sam & Cat and Victorious.

Summers, for his part, pointed out that he did not work at Nickelodeon with Schneider, 58, and that he never met the TV show creator before. (Summers was the host of Nickelodeon’s game show Double Dare from 1986 to 1993. Schneider’s tenure started in 1993 on All That and he parted ways with the network in 2019.)

“Those people came in after and took over our studios. I never met the man, I have no idea about any of those things,” he said. “I mean, I know Kenan [Thompson] from Kenan and Kel, because we’ve done stuff together. But as far as anything that happened on that show with any of those people, I never met any of them. I didn’t know anybody. But it made it seem like I knew those people.”

A fifth episode of Quiet on Set, titled “Breaking the Silence,” is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, April 7.