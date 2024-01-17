Maria Shriver is proud of son Patrick Schwarzenegger’s recent successes and she wants everyone to know.

Shriver, 68, went to her Instagram to gush over Schwarzenegger, 30, scoring a role in the eagerly anticipated season three of The White Lotus. “Now you get cast in one of my favorite shows of all time, White Lotus! Wow!!! All that hard work and determination is really paying off,” she wrote.

Much like any parent, Shriver is ready to pull the mom card to get the scoop about the HBO drama. “I can’t wait to visit you on set (am I allowed to visit you on set?) and can’t wait to get all the spoilers from you (you will tell me, right? I am your mother after all!) Wow, wow, wow! See you at the White Lotus!”

But Schwarzenegger’s upcoming role isn’t the only accomplishment Shriver needed to shout out. She began the caption writing, “Patrick, Patrick, Patrick! I’m so proud of you! First you get engaged, then you become the face of @emporioarmani.”

Schwarzenegger recently announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Abby Champion in December 2023 with a joint Instagram announcement. “FOREVER AND EVER,” the caption read. The couple has been dating since 2015.

He was also announced as the face for Emporio Armani on January 12. Schwarzenegger shared the news on his Instagram about modeling for the Spring Summer 2024 men’s campaign. “Honored to be the new face of @emporioarmani !!! I’ve always been a huge fan of this brand and have looked up to Mr. Armani and what he has built over the past decades,” he wrote.

Schwarzenegger is just the latest in a list of celebrities, which includes Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins and Parker Posey, who will be joining the Thailand production of season three of The White Lotus. He took his excitement, which meets the level of his mother’s, to his Instagram.

“WHITE LOTUS!!!!!!!!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! So thankful to Mike White for believing in me!! Can’t wait to embark on this journey with you and the rest of this team. Forever grateful!” he continued, “I watch this show every week with my family and every time we would watch they say ‘why can’t you audition for this show!!!’. So voila! To HBO, David Bernad & Meredith Tucker for also giving me this opportunity.”

Prior to The White Lotus, Schwarzenegger starred in Amazon’s The Boys spin-off Gen V. He was also cast in FX’s American Sports Story, which will focus on the Aaron Hernandez case, playing former football player Tim Tebow.