It’s about time! Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has finally hit the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10.

The song has been a yuletide jam since its 1994 debut but has just recently jingled its way past the No. 10 spot on the music chart. The tune now sits at No. 9 for the week of December 30, according to Billboard. The catchy track previously peaked at No. 11.

This marks the “One Sweet Day” singer’s 28th Hot 100 top 10 song, and her first since “Obsessed” reached No. 7 in 2009. She racked up 19 top 10s in the 1990s and eight in the 2000s. The pop diva is tied with the legendary Stevie Wonder for the fifth-most Hot 100 top 10s in the chart’s history, which dates back to August 4, 1958.

The ranking isn’t all the singer has to celebrate this year. She released an animated film also called All I Want for Christmas Is You. The movie helps promotes animal adoption and highlights the responsibility of caring for a canine. Carey produced and narrated the film, and her work on the animation earned her PETA’s “Angel for Animals” award.

“Her holiday film reminds us all that caring for an animal is a responsibility, not just a fantasy — but the one sweet day when you meet the dog who will always be your baby, you know that you belong together,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a press release on Monday, December 18.

