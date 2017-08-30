Pull up a chair from The Max and get comfortable. Mario Lopez revealed where he thinks A.C. Slater would be today — and it’s probably with Jessie Spano.

“I hope he would be happily married with a few kids,” he exclusively tells Us Weekly. “And of course, still in great shape!”

Lopez, 43, played the wrestling jock in Saved by the Bell for several years in the ‘90s. He’d reprise his role in Saved by the Bell: The College Years and specials such as Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas and Saved by the Bell: Palm Springs Weekend.

“Some of my favorite storylines were anytime we go out of the classroom, times at the beach, Hawaii and Palm Springs,” the Extra host adds.

A.C. had some memorable times at Bayside High. When he wasn’t taking jabs at Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), he was crushing on Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) and dancing in tights.

Lopez says he “would have to try really hard to remember the theme song” and that he doesn’t watch reruns. “My kids don’t like it,” he says of his daughter Gia, 6, and son Dominic, 3.

Nevertheless, the actor is down for a reboot. Most of the cast reunited for a spoof on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015. “Yes – it was great seeing everybody!” he tells Us. “In terms of a reboot, it would be great if something could be worked out. You never know!”

Saved by the Bell also starred Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle), Dustin Diamond (Samuel “Screech” Powers) and Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding).

