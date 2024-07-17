Mark Chesnutt is working his way back to the stage.

Just one month after undergoing emergency quadruple bypass surgery, the country music star announced his next gig, which will be October 9 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Chesnutt, 60, made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, July 16. The performance will be part of the Songs and Stories Of Dean Dillon event, honoring Dillon, a Country Music Hall of Famer.

The tribute also includes George Strait, Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, Riley Green and more. It will be filmed and televised at an unspecified date, according to Billboard.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Chesnutt had his procedure on June 18, two days after being hospitalized. His father, Bob Chesnutt, died of a heart attack in 1990.

He announced via his Instagram on the day of his surgery that he would need to cancel his upcoming performances.

“Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16,” the caption read. “Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery.”

One week later, Mark returned to Instagram to update his fans on his recovery.

“Well folks, doc says I got a new heart!” he wrote. “I’m recovering comfortably at home with my family. Today we sat on the porch just soaking in the sun and that beautiful Texas weather. But I can’t wait to get back to pickin’ and singin’ with all my favorite fans! Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers. They have helped and meant the world to me in my time of need. I appreciate you all so very much. See yuh soon!”

Related: Country Music’s Biggest Couples Whether high school sweethearts or second chances at love, these country couples are in it for the long haul. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a love story for the ages. The twosome tied the knot in 1996 and went on to welcome daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey in 1997, 1998 and 2001, respectively. Despite […]

He hasn’t posted many updates since then but gave a hopeful report in a post on July 6, sharing a video of himself on stage. The caption read, “There’s nothin like the crowd gettin excited two notes into a song of mine! Im healing at home comfortably. But I can’t wait to get back out singin with the band and the fans!”

The two-time CMA Award–winning singer first told fans of his health problems last November, revealing that he would be taking time off to deal with “extreme health issues” and would return to the stage in February of this year.

Mark has eight No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hits, including “Brother Jukebox,” “It’s Too Late” and a cover of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing.”