Star Wars fans who didn’t agree with Luke Skywalker’s twisted state of mind in The Last Jedi aren’t alone! When Episode VIII begins, audiences learn that Luke has actually been in hiding and has, for the most part, given up completely on the Jedi.

Mark Hamill, who has played Luke Skywalker since the series began in 1977, said that he actually told director Rian Johnson that he wasn’t happy with the twist and didn’t think it made sense.

“I said to Rian, I said, ‘Jedi don’t give up.’ I mean, even if he had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try and right that wrong, so right there, we had a fundamental difference,” the actor, 66, said in an interview posted to YouTube on Wednesday, December 20. “But, it’s not my story anymore. It’s somebody else’s story, and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That’s the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I’m sorry.”

He went on to say that this version is very different than the original films created by George Lucas. Lucas sold the rights to the franchise to Disney for $4 billion in 2012.

“I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he’s ‘Jake Skywalker,’ he’s not my Luke Skywalker. But I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well.”

During another interview for the film, also posted to YouTube, Hamill said he was upset that Luke wasn’t the optimistic man he once was.

“Who is this guy? How did the most optimistic, hopeful character in the galaxy turn into this hermit who says, ‘It’s time for the Jedi to end’?” he asked. “I read that and I said, ‘What?’ That’s not what a Jedi does. I mean, a Jedi is optimistic, a Jedi has tenacity. He doesn’t secrete himself on an island.”

When asked about the criticisms of the film on Twitter, 44-year-old Johnson was appreciative that people were even talking about it. “The goal is never to divide or make people upset, but I do think the conversations that are happening were going to have to happen at some point if sw is going to grow, move forward and stay vital,” he wrote.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

